2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Online Bookings Via Amazon India At Rs 3k

Kawasaki Ninja 300 competes against the likes of TVS Apache RR 310 and KTM RC 390

Online shopping sites have witnessed exponential growth in their businesses in the last few years, even more during the Covid-19 pandemic. To make use of this popularity, the new 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 will be now available for booking from online retail giant Amazon.

Ninja 300 Booking Through Amazon

This is the first instance where a premium automotive brand has opted to accept bookings through an online shopping site. However, one still has to visit the nearest Kawasaki showroom to take delivery of the entry-level Ninja. An online user can book the faired sports bike by paying a token amount of Rs 3,000.

In return, Amazon will send a pre-booking voucher at the user’s doorstep which then can be redeemed against the bike’s ex-showroom price. For reference, in its latest iteration, Ninja 300 has been priced at Rs 3.18 lakh (ex-showroom).

This pre-booking voucher comes with a few terms and conditions in order to satisfy a clear transaction. This has been done to limit the multiple visits to the showroom. With this, a user only needs to visit the dealership at the time of delivery of his/her motorcycle.

2021 Ninja 300 Design Updates

The updated Ninja 300 has already started reaching dealerships across the country. As we have already covered in our previous stories, the 2021 Ninja has only subtle cosmetic updates over its predecessor.

In terms of its styling, it continues to sport familiar design elements including an aggressive dual headlamp setup, a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, a chrome heat shield on the muffler, upswept exhaust and a minimalist tail section.

Also, the turn indicators are now integrated into the fairing-mounted wing mirrors. The motorcycle gets a fresh appeal thanks to the new colour schemes on offer. These include Lime Green, Candy Lime Green and Ebony. One of these options utilises a white engine cowl with red highlights which enhances its sporty appeal.

Engine Specifications

As far as performance is concerned, it employs the same 296cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine although it is now BS6 compliant. It generates an output of 38.4 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 rpm and is coupled with a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch for smoother gear shifts.

Dynamics of the BS4 Ninja 300 has been carried forward to the BS6 Ninja which comprises a tube diamond steel frame that is suspended on 37 mm telescopic front forks and a preload-adjustable mono-shock at rear. Anchoring duties are handled by 290mm front and 220mm rear petal disc brakes while a safety net is provided by dual-channel ABS as standard.