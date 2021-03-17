2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX10R India Launch Price Rs 15 L – 2 New Colours

The new 2021 ZX-10R sits at the top end of Kawasaki’s Ninja lineup in India

Kawasaki had launched the updated Ninja ZX-10R internationally in November last year and now the Japanese superbike manufacturer has brought the faired speed monster to India. The company will bring the new ZX10R as a full import via the CBU route and has priced its flagship track machine at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The latest iteration of Ninja ZX10R has been made available in two colour schemes- Flat Ebony Type 2 and Lime Green. Team Green has made a host of cosmetic as well as mechanical updates that have helped enhance the performance in order to make this litre-class motorcycle move faster.

Design Updates

Starting with its styling, it now sports a much sharper and more aerodynamic design which reduces drag resistance and increases downforce. This is courtesy of a taller windscreen and a revised bodywork.

It flaunts a new set of dual LED headlights and taillights which look sleeker than before. It also receives a new pair of wing mirrors which are mounted on the front cowling with integrated turn indicators. Other noticeable updates include an aerodynamically updated rear cowl, repositioned footpegs and a revised handlebar.

The sports bike also features Kawasaki’s River Mark decal that compliments Team Green’s sixth consecutive win at the WorldSBK. It isn’t just the aesthetics that have been updated but also the mechanicals which has seen some major upgrades.

2021 Ninja ZX10R makes some crucial changes to its geometry by shifting its balance forward that has led to lighter handling and improved cornering performance. Its hardware configuration has also been altered significantly.

Improved Mechanicals & Features

The swingarm pivot has been lowered by 1mm and it has been made 8mm longer. Suspension duties are taken care of by Showa Balance Free Fork at front and a gas-charged shock absorber at rear both of which have been slightly tweaked in favour of a sportier ride. Stopping power is received from a massive twin-disc setup of 330 mm Brembo discs at front and a 220 mm disc at the rear.

Being a flagship, there is plenty of rider assist tech on offer with the new Ninja ZX10R managed by a Bosch six-axis IMU including electronic cruise control, cornering management function, engine brake control, ABS, launch control, multiple riding modes, a bidirectional quick-shifter and much more. It receives a new Bluetooth-enabled multifunctional 4.3-inch TFT display which also houses Kawasaki’s RIDEOLOGY APP.

Updated Powertrain

Coming to its most critical aspect- performance, the new Ninja ZX10R derives its energy from a BS6 compliant 998cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine which has been tuned to spit out 200 bhp (210 bhp with improved RAM Air intake system) at 13,200rpm and 114 Nm of peak torque at 11,400rpm. This motor is coupled with a 6-speed gearbox and also gets a new cooling system along with a Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) coating on finger followers.