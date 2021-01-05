2021 Kawasaki Z H2, Z H2 SE BS6 India Launch Price Rs 21.90 L, Rs 25.9 L

Kawasaki Z H2 shares the same powertrain and mechanicals with its supersport faired sibling- Ninja H2

Kawasaki has widened its product portfolio in India by launching the supercharged hyperbike Z H2 and its premium variant Z H2 SE. The former has been priced at Rs 21.90 lakh while the latter has been priced at Rs 25.90 lakh. All prices are ex-sh. Both variants will be made available in a standard Metallic Diablo Black/Golden Blazed green dual-tone paint scheme.

The Japanese motorcycling giant had opened bookings for the supercharged naked roadster last year, however, the launch got delayed thanks to the outbreak of novel coronavirus. The bike will arrive in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and will be imported only against order, just like its supersport sibling- H2.

Design & Features

Interested customers can book their Z H2 and Z H2 SE from Kawasaki India’s official website or a nearby dealership. One can expect a waiting period between three to four months on either of the variants.

The naked roadster follows the Sugomi design language that can be seen on other motorcycles from the Japanese brand’s Z series. Its dynamic crouching form lends it a very aggressive stance. Overall it adopts a minimalist approach to its styling.

The supercharged bike is laced with a plethora of features and electronic aids, some of which are cruise control, IMU-based traction control, cornering ABS, a bi-directional quick-shifter and launch control. It features three riding modes- Road, Sport and Rain; and three power modes- Full, Middle and Low.

Its design is complemented by an all-LED lighting setup. It also receives a 4.3-inch TFT display which is offered with Bluetooth connectivity and Kawasaki’s Rideology app for certain tuning and OBD functions.

Specs Z H2 Z H2 SE Engine 4-stroke In-Line Four with Supercharger 4-stroke In-Line Four with Supercharger Cooling Liquid-cooled, Liquid-cooled, Displacement 998cc 998cc Power 147.1 kW {200 PS} / 11,000 rpm 147.1 kW {200 PS} / 11,000 rpm Torque 137 Nm / 8,500 rpm 137 Nm / 8,500 rpm Transmission 6-speed, return 6-speed, return Frame Trellis, high-tensile steel Trellis, high-tensile steel, with Swingarm Mounting Plate Fr. Sus Showa SFF-BP Fork 43 mm inverted fork Rr. Sus gas-charged mono shock gas-charged mono shock Fr. Brakes 320mm Dual Disc Rr. Brakes 260mm Single Disc Front Tyre 120/70ZR17M/C (58W) 120/70ZR17M/C (58W) Rear Tyre 190/55ZR17M/C (75W) 190/55ZR17M/C (75W) Fuel Tank 19 liters 19 liters Length 2085mm 2085mm Height 1130mm 1130mm Seat Height 830mm 830mm Wheelbase 1455mm 1455mm GC 140mm 140mm Kerb Wt 239 kgs 240 kgs Price Ex-sh Rs 21.9 L Rs 25.9 L

Powertrain

Coming to its powertrains, both variants of the naked roadster are powered by a 998cc in-line four-cylinder Balanced Supercharged Engine which kicks out a massive 197.2 bhp and 137 Nm of peak torque. This unit is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch for smoother gear shifts.

Hardware Setup

Differences between the variants can be found in their hardware configurations. While both motorcycles are based on a high-tensile steel Trellis frame, the standard Z H2 is suspended by Showa Separate Function Big Piston forks at front and a Showa mono-shock at rear.

On the other hand, Z H2 SE’s architecture is assisted by higher grade equipment that benefits from Showa Skyhook’s electronically adjustable suspension. While in the former, braking duties are handled by Brembo M4.32 monobloc calipers with dual discs at front and a single disc at rear, the rear gets Brembo Stylema anchorage setup with dual discs at front and a single disc at rear.

Z H2 and Z H2 SE are currently the only supercharged models in Kawasaki’s portfolio in India. In fact, they are the only supercharged motorcycles on sale in the country. As of now there are no direct rivals of Z H2 in India, however, things might spice up a little if and when Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 Factory arrives in India.