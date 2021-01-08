2021 Kawasaki Z650, Versys 1000 BS6 Launched In India

Kawasaki will further expand its portfolio in India by launching its updated lineup for 2021 in the coming months

Kawasaki hasn’t been holding back and is continuing to launch its updated line of products for 2021 in India. The Japanese brand yesterday launched the supercharged twins- Z H2 and Z H2 SE and now it has launched its naked streetfighter Z650 and adventure tourer Versys 1000 in their BS6 updated forms at a substantial price hike.

The updated Z650 now costs Rs 6.04 lakh while the new Versys 1000 will set you back by Rs 11.90 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). This makes the naked roadster Rs 10,000 more expensive than the older model while the adventure motorcycle is now Rs 20,000 dearer than its predecessor.

Despite the sizable increase in prices unfortunately there have been no updates on either of the bikes. Design, specifications and features on both the bikes have been carried forward from their respective outgoing model.

Z650 had received an update last year with the mandatory upgrade to BS6 emission norms. Even after the price hike, the naked roadster remains the most affordable offering from Team Green in India as of now with the updated Ninja 300 and Ninja 400 yet to be launched.

Design

As for design, Z650 continues to sport its traditional semi-faired look in line with other Z series motorcycles carrying a Sugomi design. It receives a sharper and more compact headlamp cowl which gives it an aggressive and angry look. On the other hand, Versys 1000 is similar to other adventure tourer models in Kawasaki’s lineup with split LED headlamps, a windscreen and a raised rear end.

Features on offer

In terms of features, Z650 gets a fully digital 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster compatible with Kawasaki’s Rideology App which enables riders to connect their smartphones to the bike wirelessly. Versys 1000, on the other hand, receives a semi-digital instrument cluster with an analogue tachometer.

It gets electronic aids such as IMU-based Cornering Management function, traction control, Kawasaki’s Intelligent anti-lock Brake System and multiple riding modes. Both motorcycles are illuminated by LED headlamps.

Powertrain & Transmission

Coming to its powertrain, Z650 is powered by a 649cc liquid-cooled, Parallel Twin engine which kicks out a power of 68 PS at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque of 64 Nm at 7000 rpm. Whereas Versys 1000 is powered by a 1043cc liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder motor which pushes out 120 PS of power at 9000 rpm and 102 Nm of peak torque at 7500 rpm. Both motorcycles are offered with a 6-speed gearbox with the adventure bike offered with a slipper and assist clutch for smoother gear shifts.

While Z 650 will rival upcoming models such as Triumph Trident 660, Versys 1000 will rival the British brand’s recently launched Tiger 900. Kawasaki is also expected to launch its entry-level models Ninja 300 and Ninja 400 in their latest iteration soon in the coming months.