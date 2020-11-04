The motorcycles appear to be equipped with a new TFT color instrument panel

The 2021 Kawasaki ZX10R and ZX10RR liter-class supersbikes have been leaked through vehicle certification data that was submitted by the manufacturer to the Australian government’s department of Infrastructure, Transport, Cities and Regional Development. A set of low-resolution images give us an idea about the updates for the new model year.

2021 Kawasaki ZX-10R and ZX-10RR

Kawasaki reportedly filed the vehicle certification data with the Australian government in August 2020 with a request to keep the information under embargo till November 1. It appears that the Japanese sportsbike brand planned to unveil the facelifted twins before this date but the COVID related issues pushed the world premiere to November 23. The images which are now available in the public domain highlights the visual changes clearly.

The new ZX-10R and its sibling adopt a comprehensively redesigned fairing with H2-style front fascia. The sleeker two-part headlamp unit (likely to be LEDs) is set deep into an edgy front fascia. The side panels of the fairing have also been revised for a more streamlined look. The fuel tank and tailpiece have been carried forward without any noticeable changes but the liter-class twins appear to be adopting a new color TFT instrument console.

The front turn indicators continue to be integrated into the rear view mirror housings. For the new model year, both ZX-10R (black) and ZX-10RR (green) sport matte finish.

Specifications

The duo continue to be powered by the familiar 998 cc inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The power outputs are identical to the outgoing models but they are generated at different engine speeds, suggesting that Kawasaki has introduced some tweaks. The changes are likely aimed at meeting the Euro 5 emission standards.

The 2021 Kawasaki ZX-10R produces 200 hp at 13,300 rpm (300 rpm earlier than before) while the 2021 ZX-10RR produces 201 hp at 14,000 rpm (500 rpm later than before). The US-spec models will be available in a lower-spec 186 hp version.

As far as other hardware elements are concerned, the updated motorcycles seem to have soldiered on without any significant changes but we will have to wait for the world premiere to be sure. The Showa Balance Free Front forks and Brembo twin-disc brake system are visible on the images are are retained unchanged.

Launch

The 2021 Kawasaki ZX-10R and ZX-10RR are expected to reach international markets in early next year with a marginal hike in price. We expect the superbike to make its Indian debut a few months later. It will continue to rival the likes of Yamaha YZF-R1, Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and so on.