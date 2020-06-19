2021 Kia Carnival new generation teased ahead of world premiere

The new Kia Carnival will have more interior space, better equipment and greener engines

The Kia Carnival luxury MPV just went on sale in India before the lockdown. Despite being positioned at a premium end of the spectrum, the people mover has managed to attract sizable number of takers. The South Korean automaker is already getting ready to introduce the next-generation model globally.

The new Kia Carnival MPV has been teased in the form of a design sketch ahead of its world premiere which is slated for later part of this year. The next generation model adopts the brand’s symphonic architecture design philosophy with clean lines, taut surfaces and instantly recognizable tiger-shark grille.

Even though the general visual characteristics of the existing model have been retained, new design looks decidedly sportier. The boxier nose features narrow headlamp clusters which are most likely to be equipped with LEDs. Large wheels, flat roof and blacked-out pillars enhance the MPV’s stance when viewed from the side. While the rear fascia is not visible, we expect it to undergo comprehensive overhaul as well.

The interior too would be adopting a fresh design and colour themes. It is reasonable to assume that Kia will pack the new Carnival with state-of-the-art connectivity and entertainment features. The MPV will be available in multiple seating configurations including a range-topping 4-seater version with two powered, ventilated captain seats and all creature comforts one would expect from a private jet.

As far as platform is concerned, we expect Kia to undertake a comprehensive light-weighting mission to improve performance, efficiency and emission performances. That said, the new Kia Carnival is reported to be 40 mm longer with 30 mm longer wheelbase. It is also likely to be wider than the outgoing model by a few mm. End result will be more space for the occupants and luggage.

Being a premium full-sized MPV, the 2021 Kia Carnival is most likely to be equipped with an array of ADAS features and a comprehensive suite of safety equipment. At least one of the powertrain options would be a hybrid system.

The new Kia Carnival is slated to go on sale in international markets sometime in the first half of 2021. We don’t expect the new version to enter India before end-2021 or early 2022. Globally, competition would come from the likes of Mercedes V Class and Toyota Vellfire. The entry-level variants would target premium tour operators while the higher variants will lure private customers.