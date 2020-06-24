2021 Kia Carnival (Sedona) minivan unveiled with bigger dimensions

The fourth-gen 2021MY Kia Carnival (or Sedona) would replace the ‘new’ Indian-spec model in about two years

South Korean automaker Kia Motors has finally unveiled its fourth-generation Carnival minivan in a totally refreshed avatar. Also sold as the Sedona in certain foreign markets, the 2021MY Kia Carnival sports the latest of Kia’s design philosophy. At the moment, only the exteriors have been officially revealed but the internet has come across several spy shots of its interiors. In the latest format, the Carnival has grown a bit and is dubbed the ‘Grand Utility Vehicle’.

On the other hand, it was only recently that the Indian market received the minivan. The current Indian-spec Kia Carnival (read our detailed review) is the facelifted version of the third-gen ‘YP’ model that hit global markets back in 2014. Its age is particularly evident on the inside, where the dashboard follows a generic approach for the time. We can expect almost a two-year delay for the fourth-gen ‘KA4’ Kia Carnival to reach Indian shores.

Kia Motors has not revealed the full specifications of the all-new Carnival. Across the globe, the minivan is primarily sold in a diesel format with multiple trims and seating configurations to choose from. In India, the FWD Kia Carnival is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel mill. It churns out 197bhp and 440Nm while mated to an 8-speed TC automatic transmission. This power plant, jointly developed by Kia and Hyundai, is more than a decade old and could see a major revision for the 2021 model year.

On the new Kia Carnival, Kia Motors has employed a unique pattern for its signature ‘Tiger Nose’ grille design. The diamond mesh blends into either full-LED headlamp while the LED DRLs form an interesting shape around the grille periphery. Both bumpers get skid plates to add more character while chrome and silver accents neatly surround the body. It rides on a fresh set of 19-inch five-spoke wheels. Furthermore, the vehicle looks good in the metallic grey shade and the overall artificial setting (yet poor job at digitally fixing the front number plate). ‘Carnival’ badge gets a new font as well.

Kia Motors has confirmed that the 2021MY Carnival is higher on wheelbase and cabin space. The outgoing model already has more than enough real estate inside. Yet the extra space would be a boon in the minivan’s 9-seater variant.

Coming to the rear, the designers have incorporated a light bar to go with the trend. As evident from the badging, the model is in its highest Limousine trims. In other words, it has all the bells and whistles on the inside such as a digital instrument console + infotainment system panel — check out the interior spy shots.