2021 Kia Seltos Launch Price Rs 9.95 L – New Variants, Features Added

There has been no change in engine specifications of 2021 Seltos and it continues to be offered with the same options, the only addition being an iMT gearbox

Kia Motors has launched the updated lineup of Seltos for 2021 which features additional variants along with some new features onboard. The South Korean carmaker had teased an update for its compact C-segment SUV last month which included a change in its variants as well as adoption of a new brand logo as part of its new market campaign strategy. 2021 Sonet has also been launched.

New GTX(O) trim

A new top-spec GTX(O) trim has been added to the Seltos lineup which is exclusively available with the turbo petrol motor mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. This variant is similar to the next best GTX+ trim, however, it boasts leatherette sports seats in black and beige colour with a honeycomb pattern. Since the variant belongs to GT class, the seats are contoured with red stitching highlights.

2021 Seltos Variant Ex-sh Price Smartstream

Petrol 1.5 HTE 6MT INR 9,95,000 HTK 6MT INR 10,74,000 HTK+ 6MT INR 11,79,000 HTK+ 6iMT INR 12,19,000 HTX 6MT INR 13,65,000 HTX IVT INR 14,65,000 Smartstream

Petrol 1.4T-GDI GTX(O) 6MT INR 15,35,000 GTX+ 6MT INR 16,65,000 GTX+ 7DCT INR 17,44,000 Diesel1.5

CRDi VGT HTE 6MT INR 10,45,000 HTK 6MT INR 11,79,000 HTK+ 6MT INR 12,99,000 HTK+ 6AT INR 13,95,000 HTX 6MT INR 14,75,000 HTX+ 6MT INR 15,79,000 GTX+ 6AT INR 17,65,000

Addition of iMT Gearbox

Another major addition has been the inclusion of an intelligent manual transmission (iMT) to the crossover’s lineup. The clutchless manual gearbox has been added to the mid-spec HTK+ trim powered by the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit.

An iMT gearbox is known to provide the driver convenience of an automatic in addition to the thrill of a stick shift. Rest of the lineup will continue to feature the conventional 6-speed manual gearbox.

Other Feature Additions

The Korean carmaker has added plenty of features from the lower-spec trims in the updated Seltos. For starters, the HTK trim now offers wireless phone projection. Move one trim higher and Kia would now be offering remote engine start on smart key as standard from HTK Plus trim onwards. On the iMT variant of this trim, the equipment witnesses the addition of premium beige fabric seats, an electric sunroof and automatic climate control.

Safety features such as electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), brake assist (BA) and hill-start assist control (HAC) will now be made standard from HTX trim onwards. In addition to these safety features, Seltos now comes with new ‘Hello Kia’ AI voice commands as standard from this variant onwards. The new AI voice commands perform new connected functions such as opening or closing of sunroof and driver window.

It can also be used to control other features such as wind direction of air-con vents, air intake and defroster. Prior to this update, voice commands could be used to operate functions such as temperature control, fan speed control, weather, time, cricket scores, voice assist dial and many more. Contrary to previous notions, there has been no addition of a panoramic sunroof in any of the trims. Also, surprisingly Kia didn’t launch any Gravity Edition.

2021 Kia Seltos Price

Price of the new Kia Seltos starts from Rs 9.95 lakhs, ex-sh for the base petrol variant and goes all the way to Rs 17.65 lakhs for the top of the line diesel automatic. IMT Seltos price is from Rs 12.19 lakh while the most affordable automatic Seltos, HTX IVT priced from Rs 14.65 lakh. All prices are ex-sh.