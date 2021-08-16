2021 Kia Seltos X Line Teased Ahead Of India Debut – Project X SUV

At the 2020 Auto Expo, Kia Motor India had showcased Seltos X Line Concept – They are soon expected to launch production variant of the same

Kia is the fastest growing new car brand in India. The brand which launched its first car back in Aug 2019, has already sold over 3 lakh cars in India. This makes Kia the fastest car brand to achieve 3 lakh sales milestone in the history of Indian car industry.

Helping Kia in achieving this record are their cars Seltos and Sonet. They do have Carnival old gen on offer in India, but its sales are largely irrelevant, when it comes to big numbers.

Kia Seltos 2nd Anniversary

Seltos was launched in India on 22nd Aug 2019. Next week the SUV will be celebrating its 2nd anniversary in the Indian market. Today, Kia has shared a new teaser, most likely of a new Seltos variant. The caption Kia has shared along with this teaser, reads “It’s time to unleash A New Species Of Badass. ProjectX unveiling soon.”

Though this teaser does not reveal much, one thing is clear that it is a Seltos variant. For one, Badass is a tag Kia has used with the Seltos. Second, at the 2020 Auto Expo last year, Kia had showcased Seltos X-Line concept. This new teaser talks about Project X.

Kia Seltos Project X

To celebrate Seltos’ first anniversary, Kia had launched the Seltos Anniversary edition. Now to celebrate its second anniversary in India, Kia will most likely launch the 2021 Kia Seltos X Line or the Project X edition. Expect the new Kia Seltos ProjectX edition to be similar to the Seltos X-Line concept. Not much details are available as of now.

In Jan 2021, Kia released a new logo which they stated would make its way onto all future models. The new Seltos was the first to receive this logo in India along with Sonet. Soon the Carnival will come with new logo in India.

2021 Kia Seltos Engine Lineup

There will be no change in the Seltos engine lineup – for the new Project X Seltos variant. It will get the same petrol and diesel engine options as on the current Seltos, which is powered by a 114 hp 1.5 liter petrol engine, a 138 hp 1.4 liter GDi turbo petrol engine and 114 hp 1.5 liter diesel engine. The engines get mated to 6 speed manual as standard along with options of a 6 speed torque converter, CVT or 7 speed DCT automatic gearbox – depending on variant.

Features on offer will include blind spot monitoring system and 8 inch heads up display unit. It also gets a 10.25 inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a Bose sound system. Ventilated front seats, 10 way power adjustable driver seat and a 360 degree camera are also a part of its interiors.

Kia also offers a UVO Connect System with the Seltos that comprises 37 features divided into categories of Navigation, Safety & Security, Vehicle Management, Remote Control and Convenience and also offers users a free 3 year subscription with this technology.