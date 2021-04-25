2021 Kia Sonet DCT Petrol Automatic Detailed – Exteriors And Interiors

As of now, Kia Sonet is available at a price between Rs 6.79 lakh and 13.19 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in six trims- HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, and GTX+

It has already been brought to light that Kia will be updating the lineup of its subcompact SUV- Sonet. Under this lineup revision, a few variants of the Venue-rival will be discontinued which include HTK+ Turbo Petrol DCT and HTK+ Diesel AT. To compensate for the deletion of these variants, Kia will be adding some additional variants.

These will be in the form of HTX DCT turbo petrol, HTX MT diesel and HTX AT diesel. The HTX trim with DCT automatic variant in the 1.0-litre turbo petrol units is being touted as the most promising highlight in this revision.

Not only will it get an option for an automatic gearbox, but it will also feature some additional tech onboard which would make it one of the most value for money offerings in the entire Sonet lineup.

Additional Features On HTX trim

In a video uploaded by ‘ARK MOTO VLOGS’ on YouTube, the vlogger highlights these additional features on offer. Some features like traction control and drive modes have been made available in both diesel and petrol automatic variants of the HTX trim.

Additionally, the petrol DCT variant of HTX trim will be offered with a paddle shifter. This must put huge smiles on the face of enthusiastic drivers who wanted a fun-to-drive automatic Sonet without having to pay a sizable premium for the higher-spec GT trims.

Other than this the video also points out that the HTX trim will now be offered with dual-tone Crystal Cut alloy wheels and a sunshade curtain for the rear windshield. All upcoming units of Kia will wear the new company logo. This will also be carried forward in other models of the brand.

HTX Key Features

Currently, Sonet HTX trim is offered with the options of either a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol unit or a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel. Transmission options include a 6-speed iMT and 6-speed manual gearbox on respective powertrain units. Some of key features in the present lineup include crown jewel LED headlamps, tiger-nose front grille surrounded by a chrome finish, shark fin antenna, single electric sunroof, floating type roof rail, silver skid plates on both ends and more.

2021 Sonet Powertrain Specs

The 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol unit returns an output of 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque while the 1.5-litre CRDi oil burner is good enough to churn out 99 bhp and 240 Nm of peak torque. Lower-spec trims up to HTK Plus also offer a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit which produces an output of 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. This motor is exclusively mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.