2021 Kia Sonet, Seltos New Logo Variant Delivery Starts – Waiting Up To 20 Weeks

Kia India launched updated Seltos and Sonet with new corporate logo, revised features and higher price tag

Kia India has introduced updated version of Seltos and Sonet. Bookings are open at Kia’s 300+ touchpoints as well as online, at a token amount of Rs.25,000. Deliveries have now started across India. Waiting period on fresh bookings extends up to 20 weeks, depending on the variant.

Each of these SUVs receive revised features and updated technology while these two models are the first to sport the company’s new logo. Here we talk of the 2021 Kia Seltos facelift and the new segment first features it receives.

The price of 2021 Kia Seltos starts at Rs.9,95,000 for the HTE petrol trim going up to Rs. 17,65,000 for the GTX+ 6AT. The company has discontinued the HTK Plus diesel variant mated to a 6 speed automatic gearbox and introduced this engine and gearbox onto the HTX variant.

Kia India has also introduced yet another premium variant on the refreshed Seltos called 1.4T-GDI petrol GTX (O). Other than these changes, all other variants remain the same as was seen on the pre-facelift model while several features that were earlier offered only on the top end variants now make their way onto lower trims as well.

17 New Features on 2021 Kia Seltos

The 2021 Kia Seltos gets a total of 17 new features, some of which are first in segment. Depending on variants, the cabin is done up in fabric or leatherette seating in Beige, Black and Beige or Gentle Brown colour schemes.

Feature updates include a smart pure air purifier with Virus and Bacteria protection. It also receives remote engine start for manual transmission, wireless phone projection onto the touchscreen, over the air map updates, additional voice commands which also manages the opening and closing of the sunroof, voice assist defroster, air intake control and driver window controls.

Safety features also get updated on the new Seltos with Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Brake Assist (BA) and Hill Assist Control (HAC) which are now even offered on the lower trims. Paddle shifters for automatic variants are also a part of the updates.

Existing features that get extended to lower variants include Sunroof with LED Room Lamp that was offered on the HTX and HTX+ and on the GTX and GTX+ now make their way onto the HTK+ iMT, HTX/HTX+, GTX(O) and GTX+. There is also the fully auto air conditioning with silver accents that were earlier offered on the higher trims and are now seen on the lower variants as well. Other feature extended to lower trims include smart key with push button start, remote engine start, chrome finished door handles and crystal cut alloy wheels with silver wheel caps.

iMT Gearbox

Another new features that makes its was on to the 2021 Kia Seltos is iMT – Intelligent Manual Transmission. This feature is offered on the Sonet and has been found highly acceptable among buyers in the country. Now being introduced onto the Seltos on the mid spec HTK+ variant, which is powered by a 1.5 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine, the iMT gearbox offers automatic transmission along with stick shift. Transmission on the rest of the variants continues with 6 speed manual gearbox.