New Kia Sorento SUV Achieves 5 Star Safety Rating At European NCAP

Kia Sorento scored impressively high under Safety Assist category due to its long and exhaustive list of electronic safety aids

Among the latest bout of cars that were crash tested at European NCAP. Kia Motors’ large SUV- Sorento is one of the cars to be awarded a full 5-star safety rating. The 5-star safety rating applies to the entire lineup of the 2020 Sorento, including the Plug-in Hybrid variant.

Details of scores obtained

Sorento achieved 82 percent in adult protection by scoring 31.2 points. When it comes to child protection, the mid-size SUV scored a total of 41.9 points thus obtaining 85 percent. Under the Safety Assist category, Sorento attained 87 percent by scoring a total of 14 points.

However, the SUV scored comparatively lower on pedestrian protection with 34.1 points thus attaining 63 percent. European NCAP applauded Kia Sorento for passenger compartments that remained stable in the event of a collision.

Not only that, it offered good protection for all critical body areas in the side barrier test. From seat and head restraint tests it was known that in the event of a rear-end collision, the premium SUV offered good passenger protection against whiplash injury.

Exhaustive List of Safety Features

The impressive Safety Assist scores were thanks to the Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist system offered as a standard fit which helped the SUV avoid impacts during tests. Also, standard equipment included Speed Assistance, Occupant Status Monitoring, Lane Support and AEB which helped Sorento’s case. Its safety was further bolstered by Advanced High Strength Steel body shells that underpin the big SUV.

Standard safety kit across Sorento lineup includes seven airbags, electronic aids such as Kia’s Vehicle Stability Management and Electronic Stability Control systems that help drivers maintain control under braking and cornering. It gets a new front centre airbag which provides additional head protection for front occupants.

Depending on its trim level, 2020 Sorento is equipped with Advanced Driving Assistance Systems such as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist technology with pedestrian, cyclist and vehicle detection and Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist.

Other technologies on offer include Highway Driving Assist with Navigation-Assisted Smart Cruise Control (Curve), High Beam Assist, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist, Surround View Monitor and lots more.

Powertrain Options

The Sorento crash-tested was powered by a mild hybrid powertrain consisting of a 1.6-litre Turbo GDI petrol engine paired to an electric motor which sends power to all four wheels. It tipped the weighing scales at 1847 kg. Sorento is also offered with a 2.2-litre diesel mill in Europe which kicks out 195 bhp and 445 Nm of peak torque. Both units are offered with a six-speed automatic gearbox. Kia Sorento shares platform and engine options with Hyundai Santa Fe.

Among the latest cars crash-tested at European NCAP, Land Rover Defender, Isuzu D-Max and Honda Jazz have scored 5-star safety ratings. While Hyundai i10 has secured an average 3-star safety rating.