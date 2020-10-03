KTM Duke 390, RC 390 Imported Metzeler Tyres Replaced With MRF

KTM 390 Duke and RC now get MRF RevZ C1 tyres instead of Metzelers in India

KTM ushered in the festive spirit by updating the colour themes of its 125, 200 and 390 RC models. The new medium displacement sportsbikes have started reaching dealerships across the country and as it turns out, livery is not the only change.

New KTM 390 Duke and RC

KTM has quietly ditched the imported Metzeler tyres on 390 Duke and RC in favour of made in India MRF RevZ C1 units that were available on the smaller engined Dukes and RCs. The cost savings due to the tyre swap should be significant but the company did not seem to have passed on the benefit to its customers. As of now, the 2020 KTM 390 Duke and RC which are already available at the Indian dealerships are sold without any change in pricing.

It seem that, by switching to India-made tyres, the company avoided a price hike due to rising input costs. It is also possible that the tyre swapping is a make-shift solution for the supply chain constraints caused my the ongoing global pandemic. After all, the Metzelers were imported.

New liveries

The new colour theme for the KTM RC 390 involves prominent grey elements including a major part of the fairing panels and fuel tank. The quintessential KTM orange trellis frame makes for a great combination. The fully faired sportsbike also receives bolder RC decals.

The KTM RC 200 retains the orange frame and wheels but replaces grey with black and more orange. The updated RC 125 sports black frame, orange wheels and grey-black bodywork. The Duke range which was updated earlier this year continues with their existing liveries.

No change in performance

The updated KTM 390 Duke and RC continue without any change in technical specifications. To recap, the duo are powered by a 373.2 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine which is tuned to deliver 44 hp and 37 Nm of torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox by means of a slipper and assist clutch.

Sales performance

The India-made KTM family has been witnessing a significant growth in demand post lockdown. With the exception of Duke and RC 125, other models registered impressive YoY growth in their domestic sales in August 2020. Exports too grew by 12% despite 390 range being the only one to register positive growth.

KTM India would be hoping to maintain a positive sales momentum in October and November owing to the positive buyer sentiments around the festive season. KTM’s sister brand Husqvarna also seems poised for a strong run in the domestic market.