2021 KTM Duke 125 Arrives At Dealer Showroom – Price Rs 6k More

KTM India has updated their best selling and most affordable motorcycle – With new features, and colours

Launched in 2018, KTM 125 Duke has emerged as one of the bestselling products in KTM’s India portfolio. While it’s already a head turner on the streets, users can get ready for some more fun, as 2021 KTM 125 Duke has now arrived at dealer showrooms in India.

Along with some new features it also gets new colours. Bookings are already open for the updated bike, which indicates that launch could take place by December end. Hat tip to MRD Vlogs for sharing the images.

What’s new in 2021 KTM 125 Duke

2021 KTM 125 Duke will be based on the company’s new design language, which has already been implemented on KTM 200 Duke. In terms of design, 2021 KTM 125 Duke looks almost identical to its bigger sibling.

The changes are evident in the design of headlight, which is sharper in comparison to the current model. Design updates are also evident across other components such as fuel tank, tank extensions and tail section. 2021 125 Duke will also be getting the same LCD screen as that of 200 Duke. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video below.

Another key update will be the addition of new colour options. These are expected to be revealed in the coming days. Overall, 2021 KTM 125 Duke is a lot sharper and aggressive in comparison to the existing model. With the updated styling, the bike will become an even more attractive option for youngsters, its primary target audience.

Functional updates in 2021 KTM 125 Duke

Along with the refreshed design, updated 125 Duke will be upgrading its chassis as well. This will come from 200 Duke that utilizes a steel trellis frame integrated with a bolt-on sub frame. 2021 KTM 125 Duke will have a larger fuel tank capable of carrying 13.4 litres of fuel. That means lesser stops at the fuel station.

The current model’s fuel tank capacity is around 11 litres, which allows an uninterrupted run of approximately 300 km. With 2.5 litres more fuel, updated KTM 125 Duke will be able to do around 400 km on a full tank. With the new chassis and other design updates, 2021 KTM 125 Duke could become heavier by around 7-10 kg. Something similar was witnessed when 200 Duke was updated earlier this year.

Most other equipment and mechanical parts are expected to be the same as earlier. The 124.71 cc, liquid cooled engine is capable of generating 15 hp of max power and 12 Nm of max torque. This is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Suspension system comprises 43 mm WP upside down forks at the front and WP monoshock unit at the rear. Braking duties are performed by 300 mm front disc brakes and 230 mm rear disc. In the Indian market, 125 Duke is offered with single channel ABS as standard. 2021 KTM 125 Duke is set to become costlier by around Rs 6k. The current model is available at a starting price of Rs 1.42 lakh.