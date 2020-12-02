2021 KTM Duke 125 India Launch Soon – Gets Digital Speedo From Duke 200

The 2021 KTM Duke 125 looks identical to its 200 sibling but it sports different color theme

The smallest member of the venerable KTM Duke family of street fighters is finally set to get the much needed aesthetic upgrade its siblings have already received. In addition to the visual upgrade, the 2021 KTM Duke 125 is also expected to receive the upgraded frame which caters to the 200 Duke variant.

2021 KTM 125 Duke

Design of the 2021 KTM 125 Duke will be derived from the bigger engined Duke 200 which received the update earlier this year. The old school look will be replaced by the Austrian’s brand’s new visual identity characterized by an angular headlamp with LED DRLs, new fuel tank shrouds with sharp extensions, and a steeply raked tailpiece with exposed rear sub-frame. The only visual differentiator between the new 125 and 200 Duke variants will be the colour themes and decals.

The 2021 KTM Duke 125 is reported to adopt the 200’s upgraded chassis which is a steel trellis unit with bolt-on rear sub-frame. The fuel tank capacity is also expected to be increased, leading to a higher kerb weight to the tune of 7-10 kg.

The updated compact displacement premium street fighter will retain its WP inverted telescopic front forks and rear monoshock. The 17-inch alloy wheels and the front and rear disc brakes are also carried forward. For India, the motorcycle is equipped with single-channel ABS.

Equipment

In a bid to keep the costs in check, the entry-level KTM motorcycle will be offered with halogen headlight and LED DRLs just like the 200 and 250 Duke. Only the 390 Duke sports the striking vertically bifurcated full LED headlamp unit. The 2021 KTM 125 Duke will receive the new LCD screen from the 200.

Bookings and launch

Bookings for the new 125 are open now and the launch is expected to be just around the corner. While the changes are comprehensive, most of the new components are shared it its siblings thus leading to a good economies of scale. So, we expect the price hike to be nominal (somewhere in the range of INR 5,000 to 7,000).

Needless to say, the 2021 KTM 125 Duke will be made alongside its siblings at Bajaj Auto’s Chakan plant for global consumption. The company will be hoping to get its export operations to the pre-COVID levels in 2021.

It is to be noted that the plant also manufacturers Husqvarna 200, 250 and 401 variants of its Vitpilen and Svartpilen motorcycles for global consumption. A Husqvarna electric motorcycle and scooter are also expected to join the made-in-India lineup sometime next year.

