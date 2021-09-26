2021 KTM RC 125, 200, 390 Front Design Modified Via Render

KTM has introduced significant changes to its RC range across styling, features and ride dynamics

Auto companies invest a lot of time and effort to ensure their products meet customer expectations. However, as tastes and preferences vary, it’s usually not possible to get positive reaction from each and every user.

Whenever a new product is introduced, there are bound to be some negative feedback. This has been the case with KTM’s new RC range. Some users have been critical of the front fascia and fairing design of new RC range. In view of this feedback, digital artist Pratyush Rout has come up with an alternative version of new RC range.

2021 KTM RC Front Modify – Render

Primary focus of this render is to give a different front look. This is not a complete makeover project. Much of the bike has been retained in its original format. Most changes have been incorporated at the front and sides.

At the front, stock headlamp has been replaced with a sharper two LED units on each side. These are flanked by LED DRLs have a similar boomerang shape, but there are changes to its angle and placement. Windscreen is now flatter and wider and wears a blacked-out look.

Another key change is the sleek rear view mirrors that have been equipped with an auxiliary set of LED lights. All these changes have helped achieve a dominating street presence for the bike. These changes have been introduced in a precise manner, so as not to disturb the aerodynamic properties of the bike.

At the sides, fairing has been expanded to merge seamlessly with the fuel tank. It fills the gaps that can be seen on original RC motorcycles. Changes to the fairing ensure a more cohesive look and feel for the bike’s components. The fairing also gets new graphics. Apart from these, rest of the bike is the same as the original version.

KTM new RC range details

While new RC 125 and RC 200 have much in common, they have some unique features. For example, RC 125 uses LED headlamp whereas RC 200 has halogen light. Another key difference is upswept side exhaust for RC 125 and underbelly exhaust for RC 200. There are variations in colour options as well. Both bikes get an updated trellis frame with bolt-on sub-frame.

Talking about suspension, RC 125 gets WP Apex open cartridge fork whereas RC 200 has WP Apex big piston fork. At the rear, both bikes get a new WP Apex shock absorber. Engine is the same as earlier for both bikes. However, KTM has carried out some tweaks to ensure higher torque delivery and faster acceleration.

Changes on RC 390 are not very different from that of RC 125 and RC 200. The bike gets a new single-piece LED headlight flanked by LED DRLs. Other components such as handlebar, front fairing, and turn indicators have been updated. A new TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity has been added. Engine is the same as earlier, but torque output has been increased to 37 Nm. This pushes the top speed of the bike by a good 11 kmph.