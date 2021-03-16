2021 KTM RC 125 / 200 New Gen Motorcycle Spied – Revised Front Look

After getting spied for the first time on the road last week, the new KTM RC has been spied again

India launch of the new 2021 KTM RC 200 and RC 125 is slated for later this year. Test mules in pre-production format have been spied on test since early September in Europe. Now, the test mules have started getting spotted on Indian roads. The latest spy shot of the new gen KTM RC test mule was shared by Varun Painter.

The 2021 KTM RC range is expected to receive several updates to justify this price hike. For starters, it will do away with the twin pod headlamp cluster and get new fairing with halogen lighting in its stead.

The updated RC motorcycles will also receive DRLs and integrated indicators. Revised fairing will also be a part of the update while design changes to the rear will include an LED unit.

More Comfortable Ride Position?

The rider of the new KTM RC range of motorcycles is likely to be assured of a more comfortable ride. The upcoming model is expected to get a well cushioned seat, handlebars fitted closer to the rider for more comfort and foot pegs thus positioned for a more upright stance so as to enable better touring. The bike will also get a larger windscreen for better aerodynamics and to offer better wind protection to the rider.

The new KTM RC 200 / 125 will also sport new body graphics in a black and orange colour scheme and a revised instrument cluster (could be same as the one seen on new gen 390 Duke and 390 ADV). It will come with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth.

BS6 Engine Specs

The current KTM RC200 is powered by a 199.5cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled engine delivering about 25 hp power at 10,000 rpm and 19.2 Nm torque at 8,000 rpm. This is the same engine which will power the 2021 KTM RC200, with minor tuning. The engine will come mated to a 6 speed sequential gearbox, with slipper clutch as standard.

Considering these updates, the 2021 KTM RC200 could be priced higher than the current model by about Rs.10-20k. Once launched, KTM will also bring in updated versions of the RC 125, RC 250 and RC 390 as well.

New KTM Duke RCs planned for the year ahead also include the RC 390 which would get updated parts and reworked styling along with new LED headlights and TFT display. These updates will position the RC390 as a more premium offering than it is today.

