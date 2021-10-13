2021 KTM RC 125 Launch Price Rs 1.82 L – New RC 200 At Rs 2.09 L

2022 KTM RC range has significant changes across styling, performance, ergonomics and ride dynamics

After making their global debut a few weeks back, all-new KTM RC range has been launched in India. With the updates, the new RC models now get priced a bit higher. Unofficial bookings for these new-gen bikes were already available at specific KTM dealerships. From today, official bookings open. Updates to RC range are in line with the company’s broader objective to overhaul its entire portfolio.

New KTM RC 125, RC 200 Prices

The KTM RC 200 and KTM RC 125 have been launched at a special introductory Ex-Showroom, Delhi prices of Rs. 2.09 lakh, Rs. 1.82 lakh respectively. Several of the updates are common to both RC 125 and RC 200. For example, the new colour options of orange + black and orange + white are largely the same on both bikes.

Other updates include blacked-out engine and orange coloured wheels. Differences also exist, for example, RC 125 has LED lights whereas its larger sibling utilizes halogen headlamp. RC 125 has upswept exhaust whereas RC 200 is equipped with an underbelly exhaust.

Both bikes utilize a new trellis frame that has a bolt-on sub-frame. This is lighter and improves the power to weight ratio. It has resulted in tangible improvements in terms of handling and balance, especially at high speeds. The bikes get a new set of alloy wheels that are lighter.

Even the weight of the disc brakes has been reduced. All these changes will allow the rider to register faster lap times in a track environment. For everyday needs, these bikes will have improved agility to handle street ride conditions.

New RC 125 and RC 200 will use the same engine as earlier. However, these have been tweaked to deliver improved acceleration and more torque. The list of enhancements to the engine include updated cooling system, ultra-hard carbon coated cam levers and larger airbox.

Power and torque output is 20 hp / 12 Nm for RC 125 and 25.5 hp / 19.5 Nm for RC 200. Both engines are mated to a 6-speed transmission. Both bikes now have larger fuel tank that can store 13.7 litres of fuel.

Features With 2021 KTM RC 125 / 200 In India

New adjustable handlebars

New LCD dash instrument cluster

Increased fuel tank volume from 9.5 liters to 13.7 liters

New LED headlight on the KTM RC 200

New Halogen headlight on the KTM RC 125

New, Larger airbox

All-new stiffer, lighter split-steel trellis frame

New SUPERMOTO ABS on the KTM RC 200

New, sharper taillight design

New lighter, high-strength wheels

New, lighter 320mm front brake disc & 230mm rear brake disc

Curved radiator

Stiffer hollow front axle

Wind screen with unique laser texture

Integrated front position lamp with front blinkers

Aluminum cast and split pillion grab

2021 KTM RC 390 features and specs

Launch of the new KTM RC 390 is expected to take place soon. Key updates for new RC 390 include a completely redesigned front fascia. The bike gets a new single-piece LED headlight. Wind protection has been improved with the addition of a larger windshield. Headlight is flanked by boomerang-shaped LED DRLs that have integrated turn indicators. Fairing has been updated in a way to ensure improved aerodynamics and optimized airflow.

Riding posture appears to be slightly more comfortable, as compared to that of the current model. However, much of the track-focused aggressive riding stance has been retained. This is evident in the rear-set foot pegs and low-set clip-on handlebar. Changes can be seen across other components such as position lamp, front fairing, and rear turn signals. A new TFT instrument console has been added that comes with Bluetooth connectivity.

Engine is the same as earlier, a 373cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled unit that makes 44 bhp of max power. With the larger airbox, a higher torque output of 37 Nm has been achieved. Max speed of the bike has gone up by 11 kmph. New RC 390 will rival the likes of Kawasaki Ninja 400, TVS Apache RR310 and upcoming Benelli 302R.