2021 KTM RC 200, 125 Spied Testing In India For First Time – New Gen

The 2020 KTM RC 200 and its family members will feature revised rear sub-frame and new fairing panels

The next generation KTM RC family of compact fully faired sportsbikes have been in the news for quite sometime now. The RC 125, 200 and 390 are much older than their Duke siblings but that is going to chance soon.

A camouflaged prototype of what appears to be either 2021 KTM RC 200 or 125 has been spied testing in India for the first time. Images are credit to Wheel Tronicz on Instagram.

2021 KTM RC 200 – New styling

We think this prototype is either an RC 200 or 125 because the RC 390 prototypes which were spotted testing in Europe featured a conventional side slung exhaust canister to meet the stringent emission norms. This particular mule continues to employ underbelly exhaust indicating that a smaller displacement motor does not need larger catalytic converter and hence can manage with an underbelly unit.

As with the new KTM RC 390, the smaller engined siblings will feature a completely overhauled styling. The new headlamp is in-line with the brand’s new design identity and the fairing around it has a slightly larger surface area than before.

On the sides, the panels are more revealing than before. For example, the current motorcycle hides the base of the crank case but the upcoming model makes no attempt at concealing it.

The bodywork is sharper than before but there is an awkward gap between the steering mount and the instrument console which may take a bit of getting used too. Another important change is the rear sub-frame but the tailpiece appears to be retained without significant styling changes. KTM has reportedly worked on making the 2021 RC family more comfortable for taller riders, so expect considerable change in ergonomics.

Specifications at a glance

The New Gen KTM RC 200, or the 125 and 390 for that matter, is likely to retain the engine without any change. In case of the RC 200, the existing 199.5 cc liquid-cooled mill dishes out a healthy 25 hp and 19.2 Nm of torque. Transmission is a 6-speed unit. Despite no changes, the motor will still be the most powerful unit in its segment.

The trellis frame will continue to employ WP inverted telescopic front fork and rear monoshock suspension system. The 2021 KTM RC 200 and its brethren adopt new front disc brake whose rotor is mounted to the spokes rather than the wheel hub. The India-spec RC 200 is expected to carry forward a single-channel ABS to keep the costs in check while the export-spec variant is likely to offer dual-channel system as a standard fitment.

The 2021 KTM RC 200, 390 and 125 will be made in India at Bajaj Auto’s Chakan facility for global consumption. India is expected to be the launch market for the new generation family of compact sportsbikes. Launch is expected sometime later this year.