2021 KTM RC 200 Enters Production – Spied Undisguised For First Time

Ahead of its expected launch in Jan 2021, the all new KTM RC 200 has now entered production at the company plant in Chakan near Pune

KTM has had a busy 2020, especially in India, where the brand launched Adventure 250 and 390 this year. Gave a minor facelift to Duke 250 and Duke 125. In comparison, the RC series did not get much updates. Except for a colour update a few weeks ago – they were more or less left untouched.

But we knew, that something was brewing with the KTM RC range. There was a regular flow of spy shots – first from Europe, and then from South East Asia. Reportedly, KTM has been working on giving the RC 125, 200, 250 and 390 – a thorough update. From updates to the engine, to the design, as well as chassis – the 2021 model year KTM RCs will be a completely new machine.

If it was not for the Covid19 pandemic, it is likely the new RC range would have already made their global debut – at the now cancelled 2020 EICMA. Just like how the 390 ADV made its global debut at the 2019 EICMA.

2021 KTM RC 200

First undisguised photo of the all new KTM RC 200 has now been leaked, thanks to Tushar – who has shared the photo on Rushlane Spylane Facebook group. The leaked spy photo of the 2021 KTM RC200 has been clicked on what looks like the production line. Considering that KTM RC, Duke, ADV motorcycles under 400cc are exclusively produced at the Bajaj plant in Pune – it is more or less certain that the photo is from the same plant in India. You can even notice Husqvarna motorcycles in the background.

The lone spy shot gives a clear look at the front design. As noted in the spy shot, it gets a halogen unit – similar in design that is on offer with the Duke 200. The halogen unit is surrounded by LED DRL. There also seems to be a larger visor. Graphics are new, while the Black and Orange colour scheme is carried forward. Expect more colour options on offer as well.

Design Updates

If you notice closely, the disc brake setup in the front is different to the existing model. Instead of being attached to the wheel hub, the front disc is attached to the alloy-spokes. This is clearly noticeable in an early spy shot of new RC 200, seen below. In addition, there also seems to be a new rear subframe, side-mounted exhaust has been replaced by under-belly unit.

In comparison to the current model, the changes mainly come in the form of a redesigned fairing, new set of wheels and larger windscreen. The fuel tank is noticeably bigger while the tail section is more ‘pointy’ than before. Of course, the TFT instrument console (probably with more functions) will be added as well.

Engine

Current KTM RC 200 engine in its BS6 form; is powered by a 199.5 cc single cylinder engine, rated to deliver 25 hp @ 10k rpm and 19.2 Nm @ 8k rpm. It is likely that the new RC 200 gets this same engine, as Bajaj – KTM has invested good enough in upgrading this engine to meet BS6 / Euro5 emission norms. This engine is mated to a 6 speed gearbox.

We expect KTM to officially take the covers off the next-generation RC 200 in the coming weeks – most likely in Jan 2021. As has been the case most of the time, expect the bike to be launched first in India, followed by launch in other countries around the world. Prices are expected to start in the range of Rs 2.1 lakh, about Rs 10k more than the current RC 200. Later in the year 2021, expect the launch of updated RC 125, RC 250 and long-awaited RC 390 as well.