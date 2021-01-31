2021 KTM RC 390 Spied In Production-Ready Guise Ahead Of Launch

The fully faired KTM supersports motorcycle is expected to go on sale sometime later this year

The KTM RC390 has been on the market for quite sometime and is due for a replacement. Ever since its launch in 2013, the fully faired medium displacement bike has been dominating its segment but competition has gotten intense in recent times. KTM is working on a new generation model which has been spotted in Europe without any camouflage in its near-production-ready guise.

2021 KTM RC 390 – What’s new?

As the previous spyshots already confirmed, the 2021 KTM RC 390 employs a completely new design. Enjoying the center stage is a full LED headlamp which has now become the Austrian-brand’s signature.

The transparent fairing around the headlamp is wider than before to facilitate better wind protection to the rider. It also houses funky boomerang-shaped LED turn indicators. Side panels of the fairing sport air vents for optimized flow. Even the new gen KTM RC 200 gets similar design, which was recently spotted at Bajaj plant in India.

The new generation RC 390 also benefits from a larger fuel tank for improved range, and a new rear sub-frame which is designed to make the motorcycle more comfortable than before for tall riders. The new handlebar is also expected to bring about an improvement in the supersport motorcycle’s overall ergonomics.

Not surprisingly, the 2021 KTM RC 390 adopts the brand’s color TFT instrument cluster which is also seen on the Duke 390. This particular prototype seems to be testing different front and rear alloy wheels but the production version would be sporting identical units at the front and rear.

Specifications

The 373 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine has achieved much fame among performance enthusiasts with its sprightly 44 hp and 35 Nm of torque. The motor is connected to a 6-speed gearbox by means of a slipper clutch. Save for a few emission tweaks including a larger exhaust canister, the 2021 KTM RC 390 is not likely to feature any drastic change in performance.

While the WP inverted telescopic front and monoshock rear suspension system has has been retained, the new motorcycle benefits from a larger front disc for better stopping power. Dual-channel ABS will be standard and KTM could throw in an IMU to make it sensitive to corners.

Launch

The 2021 KTM RC 390 is scheduled to go on sale internationally later this year. Just like its predecessor, the fully faired compact displacement motorcycle will be made by Bajaj Auto at its Chakan facility near Pune. The new platform will also spawn other displacement variants including 125, 200 and 250 depending on the market. We expect the new model to be accompanied by a nominal increase in its price tag.

In global markets, competition would come from fellow A2 warriors such as the Kawasaki Ninja 400, Honda CBR500R, Yamaha YZF-R3 and so on. We expect the new model to continue its edge as the most powerful product in its segment.

Source