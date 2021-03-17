2021 KTM RC 390 Spied Testing In India – Launch This Year

2021 KTM RC 390 features a revised bolt-on rear sub-frame, new front disc rotor and completely redesigned fairing panels

2021 KTM RC 390 has been spotted for the first time in India as the fully faired motorcycle inches closer to its world premiere. Likely to be introduced first in India before being exported to international markets, the new generation RC 390 features extensive styling and mechanical changes.

2021 KTM RC 390 – What we know so far?

Second iteration of the Austrian brand’s compact supersports motorcycle family features a redesigned fairing which is edgier and leaner than before. The front fascia gets away with the beaky twin projector headlamp in favour of a shield-like full LED unit which is vertically bifurcated by a heat sink.

The new headlamp design is an integral part of KTM’s current design identity and it is obvious that the rest of the fairing panels are designed around it. Also, the side panels are less concealing than before and sport vents to enhance cooling performance.

2021 KTM RC 390 also benefits from a new bolt-on rear sub-frame which is designed to make taller riders more comfortable than before. Tailpiece has been revised subtly, exhaust canister and alloy wheels look new as well. The prototype features a plain black paint job but expect the production version of sport snazzy multi-colour liveries.

Specs at a glance

New KTM RC family of motorcycles feature new type of front disc rotor which is mounted to the wheel spokes instead of the hub. Brake disc diameter appears to have been increased and this should translate to improved braking performance.

The motorcycle continues to employ proven WP inverted telescopic front forks and rear monoshock. KTM may opt to employ MRF tyres on India-spec model just like it did with the Duke. Indian government’s restriction on import of tyres may have something to do with that.

The familiar and immensely popular 373 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor is most likely to be retained as it is. With 44 hp and 35 Nm of torque, 2021 KTM RC 390 would still me the most powerful motorcycle in its class. The 6-speed transmission with slipper and assist clutch will be retained as well.

Equipment

In addition to full LED headlamp, 2021 KTM RC 390 will be equipped with the colour TFT instrument display which is found on the 390 Duke. Dual-channel ABS will be a standard fitment.

New KTM RC 390 will be made at Bajaj Auto’s Chakan plant for the entire world, just like its 125 and 200 siblings. Expect to world premiere to take place sometime in mid-2021, post which it will be launched in India. The current model retails at INR 2.6 lakh (ex-showroom) and expect its successor to be marginally more expensive. Competition will come from the TVS Apache RR 310, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and so on.

