2021 Land Rover Discovery India Launch Price Rs 88 L – New Features Added

The Land Rover Discovery 7 seater premium SUV gets a 48% larger 28.95 cm (11.4) full HD touchscreen, offering faster and more intuitive interface

Land Rover India’s product portfolio now includes the Range Rover Evoque, Discovery Sport, 2021 Range Rover Velar, Defender 110, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover and Range Rover Sport SVR, priced from Rs 64.12 lakh for the Evoque to Rs 2.10 crore for the Range Rover. 2021 Land Rover Discovery has just been added to its product portfolio with prices starting from Rs 88.06 Lakh. All prices are ex-sh.

The 2021 Range Rover Discovery boasts of updated exteriors and interiors with exclusive infotainment features and other premium cabin comforts for an overall better driving experience. It is presented in three variants of S, SE and HSE with standard and R-Dynamic styling packs.

Enhanced Features

Land Rover Discovery extends its 3 decades of design evolution with new 2021 model. It gets LED head lamps, daytime running lamps, revised bumpers and a clamshell bonnet. It also gets a stepped up roof line, more prominent C Pillar and body coloured graphics. It also receive new side vent, and LED tail lamps joined by gloss black body panel across its rear. The new Discovery rides on 19 or 20 inch wheels.

The cabin is spacious with a 7 seater layout. It sports an 11.4 inch Pivi Pro infotainment system, 12.3 inch digital instrument console, HUD and a 14 speaker Meridian audio system. It also gets 4 climate zone selections, a panoramic sun-roof and wireless charging along with 18 way heated front seats.

In view of the current pandemic situation, the company has introduced a PM2.5 air filter system with the new Discovery. This air filtration system scans the incoming air and measuring quality. It then automatically uses advanced filters to reduce level of allergens, toxins and harmful particulates within the cabin.

The Land Rover’s SOTA technology offers direct updates to 44 individual electronic modules. The 12.3 inch interactive driver display, it continues to offer high definition 3D mapping with instrumentation. Seat backs receive Land Rover’s Click and Go tablet holders while there are also USB-A charging sockets strategically located for easy access.

Hands free gesture controlled tail gate can be activated by the wave of a foot below the rear bumper. Technology updates are also seen in the case of Intelligent Seat Fold technology that permits users to configure the seating layout via the central touchscreen.

Remote App technology users to assess both fuel status and location of vehicle part from permitting unlock and lock of doors. Safety features on board the new 2021 Range Rover Discovery includes a total of 8 airbags, stability and traction control, torque vectoring by braking, TPMS, ABS, EBD and ISOFIX mounts.

Powertrain Options

The new Discovery is powered by straight 6 Ingenium petrol and diesel engine options which are designed and developed in house. The P300 2.0 liter 4 cylinder engine makes 300 hp and 400 Nm torque at 1,500-4,500 rpm, while the P360 3.0 liter 6 cylinder petrol engine offers 360 hp and 500 Nm torque at 1,750-5,000 rpm.

The D300, 3.0 liter, 6 cylinder diesel engine makes 350 hp power and 650 Nm torque between 1,500-2,500 rpm. The company offers a new intelligent all-wheel-drive system for better on road dynamics and improved fuel efficiency besides reduced CO2 emissions.