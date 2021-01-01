2021 Mahinda ScorpioN Sting Production Spec Spied – Launch In June

New gen Mahindra Scorpio will be christened as either ScorpioN or Scorpio Sting

Preferred by many for its dominating road presence, Scorpio will be launched in its next-gen avatar by June 2021. The chosen name is the ‘Sting’ or ‘ScorpioN’ which seems quite apt as the next-gen model will have a sharper design, larger dimensions, several new features and more powerful engines.

Mahindra has registered various variations of the new name such as ‘The Scorpio Sting’, ‘The Sting’, ‘Sting’, ‘ScorpioN‘ and ‘Scorpio Sting’. Ahead of launch, this is the first time a production ready test mule of 2021 Mahindra Scorpio has been spied on test.

Next-gen Scorpio design and features

Design and styling of next-gen Scorpio has been done via collaborative efforts of Mahindra’s development centres in Detroit, US and Chennai. Exterior updates could include changes in the design of headlamps, grille, front and rear bumper, and rear tail lamps. The SUV could also get a new set of alloy wheels. Scorpio Sting is expected to get new body panels that will not only enhance the overall look and feel, but also comply with new pedestrian safety norms.

On the inside, next-gen Scorpio can be equipped with features such as updated dashboard, premium upholstery, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, multi-function steering wheel, and large touchscreen infotainment system. As new-gen Scorpio will be larger than its predecessor, users can expect more space on the inside. Another key addition could be a sunroof, which can be offered with top-spec variants.

Scorpio Sting engine options

As compared to current-gen Scorpio that is available only in diesel format, next-gen Scorpio will be offered with both diesel and petrol engine options. These will be the same as that of recently launched next-gen Mahindra Thar. The 2.2 litre mHawk diesel unit is capable of delivering 130 bhp of max power at 3750 rpm and 300 Nm of max torque at 1600-2800 rpm.

In comparison, the 2.0-litre petrol motor dishes out 150 bhp at 5000 rpm. Torque output is 300 Nm with the manual variant and 320 Nm with automatic transmission. Both diesel and petrol engines offer 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It is possible that these engines could be offered in a different state of tune on next-gen Scorpio.

It is important to note that current-gen Scorpio will continue to be sold alongside the next-gen model. With the new features and engine options, Scorpio Sting will be priced higher than the current model. Based on market response, Mahindra may decide to discontinue current-gen Scorpio at a later date. In terms of pricing, next-gen Scorpio will continue to rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and Kia Seltos.

If it is competitively priced and emerges as a popular product, it could also cannibalise some of XUV500 sales. Next-gen XUV500 is also in the works and is expected to be launched in early-2021.

