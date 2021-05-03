2021 Mahindra Bolero Facelift On Cards – Spied Ahead Of Launch

Apart from an updated Bolero, Mahindra is also looking to relaunch a new iteration of TUV300 with the name Bolero Neo later this year

Mahindra Bolero has proven to be a proper workhorse for the Indian car market. It is one such utility vehicle that has been well received by every section of market- urban or rural ever since its inception two decades ago. It remains a strong offering in terms of sales for Mahindra even today.

Over the course of time, Bolero has been receiving small and subtle updates in order to give it a refresh every now and then. The Bolero brand has also been used for several other body styles and models even in the commercial vehicle segment. The fact that it still goes strong is the reason why Mahindra is likely to give it another makeover in coming weeks.

Updated Cosmetics

In a leaked spy shot, a prototype of Bolero with no hint of camouflage is shown in a near production-spec form. Going by the image, it is revealed that the makeover to the MUV will simply be in the form of aesthetic updates.

The most noticeable updates include a dual-tone colour scheme and a revised front fascia. The front end of the updated Bolero flaunts a grille and bumper in grey colour adding a nice contrast to the red paint scheme on body.

Shape and design of the grille and bumpers have been left untouched, however, headlamp clusters appear to feature slightly revised internals. This particular model is neither equipped with fog lamps on the bumper nor has body-coloured ORVMs which suggests this might be lower-specced trim. In addition to this, Bolero might be offered with a new set of a colour palette.

Expected Features Onboard

It is yet to be seen if there is any change inside the cabin of the updated Bolero. It is expected to carry the same set of equipment as offered in the current iteration.

This includes features such as a Bluetooth-enabled music system with AUX and USB connectivity, a manual AC, keyless entry, power steering and a digital instrument cluster. Safety features such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and speed alert are offered as standard across the range.

Powertrain Specs

Under its hood, the updated Bolero will feature a 1.5-litre diesel engine which makes 75 bhp and 210 Nm of peak torque. This motor is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. Like Mahindra’s other off-road capable SUVs such as Thar and Scorpio, Bolero is also underpinned by a ladder on frame chassis. Hence, it has the ability to cover treacherous paths despite being only a Rear-wheel-drive vehicle.

