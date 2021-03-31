2021 Mahindra Scorpio Launch Expected In June – Before XUV500

Mahindra Scorpio SUV will be offered in petrol and diesel engine options upon launch

The next gen Mahindra Scorpio production spec variant has been spied again. The latest spy images are credit to automotive enthusiast Suby. The Scorpio you see in the latest spy shots is seen in production ready avatar, but is fully camouflaged.

New Features Revealed

Spy images of the model on test revealed a new sunroof and projector headlamps. The new Scorpio will boast of a boxy design. It will get a large multi slat front grille, wide air dam and a high mounted stop lamp.

Exteriors will also see a rear spoiler, shark fin antenna and dual pod projector headlamps along with new LED tail lamps. Roof rails, ORVMs and wheel cladding will also be a part of its update while it will ride on new 17 inch alloy wheels.

Borrowing several interior components from the Mahindra Marazzo so as to keep pricing competitive, the new Scorpio was also noticed that there was a re-designed instrument cluster in its 7/8 seater cabin, a dual tone black and beige finished dashboard, engine with start/stop button and multi-function steering wheel.

However, each of these features may not be making its way across board and could be reserved only for top of the line variants. Take a look at the short walkaround video below.

The interiors of the new Scorpio will also receive vertically positioned AC vents with silver accents seen on the right side of the dashboard, climate control switches, gear switches and a large touchscreen infotainment system, some of which will be in a similar arrangement as seen on the new Thar.

As was also seen on the new Thar, Scorpio will also come in with front-facing seats as compared to the earlier models which sported a side-facing seat layout. This is being done to bring in higher safety ratings. Other safety features would include multiple airbags, rear view camera, engine immobilizer, ABS, seat belt reminder, speed alert and panic brake indication.

Engine – Power and Performance

The new Gen Mahindra Scorpio will be positioned on the same ladder-frame chassis that also underpins the Thar. It will be powered by a new 2.0 liter mStallion T-GDi turbocharged petrol engine offering 150 hp power and 300 Nm torque. The new Scorpio will also get its power via a 2.0 liter mHawk diesel engine generating 130 hp power and 300 Nm torque with both engines mated to 6 speed manual gearbox or 6 speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Launch date is slated for some time in June this year in a price range that could start off from Rs 11 lakhs for the petrol variant and Rs 12 lakh for the diesel variant. Earlier it was expected that the XUV500 new gen will launch before Scorpio, but as per latest info by The Spy Autonews, launch of XUV500 will take place after the launch of New Scorpio.

