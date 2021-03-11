2021 Mahindra Scorpio Reveals Its Massive Size In New Spy Shots

The new Mahindra Scorpio will be available with both petrol and diesel engines – Higher variants will be equipped with 4×4 system

Like all the previous Mahindra products, the next generation Scorpio has been having a very public and very extensive on-road testing and validation campaign. As the launch is delayed by a few months due to pandemic induced chip-shortage (semiconductor elements), the prototypes are using the available time to continue raking up vital test miles. The latest set of spy pictures come from Harsh.

New Mahindra Scorpio – What we know so far?

The new Mahindra Scorpio is based on a new ladder frame chassis which is expected to have superior crash performance compared to its predecessor. If the Thar’s 4-star rating in Global-NCAP crash tests are anything to go by, it is reasonable to expect the new Scorpio to at least match it.

The production ready test mules, though fully camouflaged, give us a fair idea on what to expect on the styling front. Mahindra’s designers have retained the popular SUV’s instantly recognizable profile with upright lines and flat surfaces.

The new front fascia adopts a bolder approach with larger seven slot grille, sporty LED headlamps and a new bumper with honeycomb meshing for the secondary airdam. The rear fascia design too is evolutionary with vertically oriented taillights and an upright tailgate.

As far as the interior is concerned, the new Mahindra Scorpio will be equipped with a fresh dashboard, complete with new center console, instrument panel, AC vents and steering wheel. Needless to say, the SUV will come equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system with state-of-the-art connectivity features. Earlier spyshots also showed engine start / stop button.

Specifications

The new Mahindra Scorpio will share its powertrain lineup with the new Thar which has been having a strong run since its launch. The diesel engine of choice will continue to be the 2.2-liter four-cylinder unit. There will also be a petrol engine option in the form of a 2.0-liter turbocharged mill.

The power and torque outputs of these two motors may vary from Thar. Both manual and automatic transmissions are expected to be on offer. The new Scorpio will offer 4×4 system in higher variants.

Market positioning and rivals

The existing Scorpio has been registering consistent sales volume even at the very end of its life cycle. This could prompt the UV specialist to sell both the new and old models alongside. Mahindra has registered a few trademarks such as Scorpio Sting and ScorpioN which could be used for this purpose.

The rugged appeal which comes from its ladder-frame hardware will be the new Scorpio’s USP. Assuming the chip shortage will be sorted out in the coming months, we expect the new Mahindra Scorpio to be ready by this year’s festive season.