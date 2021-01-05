2021 Mahindra Scorpio Production Headlight, LED DRLs, Tail Light Spied

New gen Mahindra Scorpio is all set to be launched later this year in June

Anticipation of the new generation Mahindra Scorpio has been masked behind the launch of its sibling- the new-gen XUV500 which has been spied on innumerable occasions over the last few months. In comparison, test mules of the new Scorpio have been spotted on fewer occasions.

However, the new Scorpio has been spotted testing back to back recently. On both occasions, the SUV was under heavy camouflage. In spite of that, some crucial details about its design have come out from these spied images. Given that it is a completely new model, there is a fair share of changes which can be witnessed on its exterior.

Updated Exterior Design

Exterior styling updates on the 2021 Scorpio include a completely revised front end which receives a redesigned five slat grille with a new Mahindra logo at its centre and sharper twin projector headlamps. It also gets a new front bumper which features a new set of C-shaped LED DRLs. The central air intake is much wider now and the lower air dams are also visible.

The new model retains the tall B and C pillars design from the existing model. The A-pillar looks slightly more raked which is why the front windshield seems a lot more angular than before. 2021 Scorpio seems to have grown in size- the enlarged rear quarter glass panel and loner rear overhang are proof of that. It might also be the case that the new Scorpio could be offered with a forward-facing third-row seat instead of jump seats.

At rear, it features a new pair of LED taillamps with flowing signature, a narrower boot lid, high-mounted brake lights and a revised rear bumper. Other key updates include new roof rails, shark fin antenna and freshly designed multi-spoke alloy wheels. On the sides, one can witness the rising beltline and new creases along the side panels and wheel arches.

Expected Interior Updates

The SUV will continue to be based on a ladder on frame chassis. Although no images of its interior in production-spec avatar have surfaced as of yet, we expect it to be a more premium offering with the use of premium materials and a brand new dashboard layout. Its equipment is also expected to be enhanced with new feature additions. Another key addition could be a sunroof.

As far as powertrain is concerned, apart from a revamped 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, Mahindra is also expected to offer a new 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine as an option. Transmission duties could be handled either by a 6-speed manual or a six-speed automatic. One can expect it to hit showrooms somewhere around June or July this year.

Mahindra has filed trademarks for various names including ‘The Scorpio Sting’, ‘The Sting’, ‘Sting’, ‘ScorpioN‘ and ‘Scorpio Sting’. It will be interesting to see which name the homegrown utility vehicle manufacturer opts for.

