2021 Mahindra Scorpio Spied With Rear Disc Brakes – 17 Inch Alloys

The new Mahindra Scorpio will be powered by a 2.2 liter mStallion turbocharged petrol engine as is also seen on the new Thar

2021 should see a host of new product launches from Mahindra. The first off will be the second gen XUV500 with estimated launch in April 2021. The next to enter markets will be the new Mahindra Scorpio probably by July 2021. These estimates might get delayed as globally car manufacturers are facing semi-conductor / chip shortages.

Several names of the new Scorpio have been registered with the final name to be announcement during the unveiling. Test models have been doing the rounds. The latest test mule of the 2021 Mahindra Scorpio was spotted in Chennai by PowerStrokePS. Here, we get a closer look at the alloys, front projector headlamps and the rear disc brake.

Mahindra Scorpio Exterior Updates

The 2021 Mahindra Scorpio will sport several exterior updates over its current counterpart. It gets a large multi slat front grille, dual pod projector headlamps, C shaped LED DRLs and a wide air dam. It is also seen on test with a new roof rails, shark fin antenna and new 17 inch alloy wheels with 245/65 tyres. Design elements to the rear include new LED tail lamps, a rear spoiler and high mounted stop lamp.

Built on a new platform, the Mahindra Scorpio will boast of added interior space. The new Scorpio will share some interior components with the Marazzo so as to keep prices competitive. Its interiors have been designed and conceptualized at Mahindra’s North American Technical Centre in Detroit, United States and engineered and developed at Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai.

Better technology with a large touchscreen infotainment system will be seen in the cabin said to be the largest in its segment. Feature updates will also include a digital info cluster, wireless charging and cruise control.

Improved fabric upholstery, a revised dashboard and sunroof option along with an all-wheel drive train will be restricted to the top spec model. The new Mahindra Scorpio will be presented in 7 seater and 8 seater options.

All seating will be front facing as this proves to be saver as compared to side facing seats and is for the same reason that the side facing seats were done away with on the Mahindra Thar at the time of launch.

Engine Specs shared with Mahindra Thar

The new gen Mahindra Scorpio will share its engine lineup with the Thar. It will get the same 2.2 liter mHawk diesel engine and 2.0 liter mStallion turbo-petrol engine option of which more details will be revealed in the months ahead. Transmission options could include a 6 speed manual transmission and 6 speed automatic while the Scorpio will be offered in 4×2 and 4×4 / AWD option.