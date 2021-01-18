2021 Mahindra Scorpio Spied Again – Reveals Tall Stance, Road Presence

Launch of the new-generation Mahindra Scorpio will follow that of the new XUV500 sometime later this year

Mahindra will launch the new gen Scorpio SUV during the April to July 2021 period. Its launch will follow that of the new gen Mahindra XUV500 and test mules have been doing the rounds drawing our attention to some of its exterior and interior updates.

The Mahindra Scorpio was spied up close in a production ready format by Youtube channel Dennis Kalyana. Road tests are being carried out across the country. The latest spy shots were clicked on the Shimla highway in Punjab. The video gives a good idea about the road presence and tall stance of the new Scorpio.

Production Ready Scorpio SUV

The new Scorpio appears larger than its current counterpart. Updates are expected both in terms of exterior and interiors. Where features and equipment are concerned while the new Scorpio will share its engine lineup with the new Thar.

2021 Mahindra Scorpio has been conceptualized and designed at Mahindra’s North American Technical Centre in Detroit, United States while it owes its engineering and development to the Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai. 2021 Mahindra Scorpio will receive a more upright stance with new body panels that set it apart from its current gen model. It gets a new front grille.

It will also sport new LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs (probably inspired from XUV Aero concept), LED wrap around tail lamps, squared wheel arches and will ride on a new set of multi spoke alloy wheels. The Scorpio will also get side steps, roof rails and regular door handles as against the flush type as seen on the Mahindra XUV500.

Being wider and longer than the outgoing model, these larger dimensions will related to more spacious interiors. It will be seen with a new dashboard design with a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The top spec models will get a fully digital instrument cluster along with more connected features as are seen in other SUVs in its price segment. Other features will include climate control, wireless charging, etc.

Engine and Transmission Options

The 2021 Mahindra Scorpio will share its engine and transmission options with the new Thar. On board the Thar, the 2.0 liter mStallion turbo petrol engine makes 150 hp power and 300 Nm torque while the 2.2 liter diesel engine offers 130 hp with 300 Nm of torque. Scorpio will get higher tuned versions of these engines. Both engines get mated to 6 speed manual and 6 speed torque converter automatic transmission options. The top spec Scorpio could also get a 4×4 feature.

Once launched, the Mahindra Scorpio will be more expensive as compared to the current model. It is also being reported that Mahindra will sell the old as well as new Scorpio alongside each other. This will allow Mahindra to offer the Scorpio brand to wider segment of car buyers.

Mahindra has recently trademarked ‘ScorpioN’ and Scorpio Sting names. These could be the names of new Scorpio, with bigger size, more features and more powerful engines.