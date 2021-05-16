2021 Mahindra Scorpio Spied Testing In Sand Dunes Of Rajasthan

Mahindra Scorpio launch is expected to take place later this year or early next year – Depending on the pandemic situation on the country

In a recent interview, Mahindra’s leadership team had confirmed that Mahindra will be launching the next generation Scorpio, sometime towards the end of this calendar year. The company has been testing the 3rd generation Scorpio for past few months, and a debut around the Festive season is very much probable.

With each passing day, the mighty internet gets flooded with more spyshots of Scorpio’s test-mules, through which we get to know more about what Mahindra has in store for us! The latest spyshots of the next generation Scorpio shows a test mule being tested in the sand dunes of Rajasthan. It is likely that this is a 4×4 / AWD variant. Video is credit to Rajasthan Motorsports.

Mechanicals

The 2021 Scorpio will be sharing its platform with the current generation Thar. However, as far as looks are concerned, the SUV has got a complete make-over as the 2021 iteration looks larger, bolder and meaner. The front fascia which has still been under wraps looks aggressive, while the rear end looks a lot more upright (when compared with the current gen Scorpio).

Under the hood, 2021 Scoprio is expected to feature 2 engine options, a turbo diesel and a turbo petrol. The engine line-up will mostly be shared with the Thar, however the Scorpio is expected to get slightly differently tuned versions of the same motors (churning out more power). Both, Manual and Automatic Transmissions are expected along with 4WD functionality on select trims.

AT and Sunroof Confirmed

Earlier test mules which were spied had an AT and a sunroof. While previous generation Scorpios too have featured Automatic Transmissions, sunroofs have never been a part of the feature list of the Scorpio. The current generation Scorpio comes along with a dual-color interior layout however the upcoming Scorpio is expected to feature all-black interiors.

Other major welcome change will be an all new flat-bottom steering wheel, which would certainly feel a lot more premium than the one which is offered on the current generation Scorpio. The Scorpio might share this steering wheel along with the next generation XUV 700/500.

Launch and Pricing

Mahindra has been averaging monthly sales of around 3,000 units of the Scorpio. With the introduction of the next generation Scorpio, Mahindra would want to at least touch 4,000-5,000 units monthly, numbers which the brand has clocked earlier in the past.

Debut of the 2021 Scorpio should happen around Nov, followed by a launch towards the end of the current calendar year. Pricing of the Scorpio is expected to be in the range of INR 12-18 lakhs. The ongoing Second Wave of the virus, disruptions in global supply chain (chip-related shortages) etc. are factors which have the potential of further postponing the launch.