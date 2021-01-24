2021 Mahindra Scorpio, XUV500, Thar SUV Test Mules Spied Together In Manali

Mahindra has two blockbuster launches planned for 2021 – New gen XUV500 and Scorpio SUVs

Originally planned for launch in 2020, the new gen XUV500 and Scorpio are now expected to be launched in the coming months. First it will be the XUV500 which is likely to be launched by April 2021 while the Scorpio will arrive soon after, by July 2021.

Though fully camouflaged, both these SUVs have now started testing in production-ready guise. A new spy video has now emerged, which has captured these two new SUVs along with the Thar in Manali. Video was captured by Youtube channel CarsZoid Telugu. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Neelesh Bajaj for sharing the video on Rushlane Spylane.

2021 Mahindra Scorpio

This is the first time that the new gen Scorpio test mule in production-spec has been detailed on video. The video gives us a detailed look of the 2021 Scorpio’s all angles. It is built on an all platform and will be offered in petrol as well as diesel engine option.

Compared to the current Scorpio, it will be bigger in size as well as offer more interior space. It will be loaded in the technology front with large touchscreen infotainment system on dashboard, wireless charging, sunroof, cruise control, drive modes, etc.

New Gen Scorpio from Mahindra will be offered in a choice of 7 seater while the 8 seater option with side-facing seats is not expected to be on offer. Side facing seats when compared to front facing seats, are relatively less safe in a crash. This is the same reason why Mahindra discontinued the side facing seat variant of Thar immediately after launch.

2021 Mahindra XUV500

Once launched, the new XUV500 is expected to become the most feature loaded and technologically advanced Mahindra car ever. The new gen XUV500 will be offered as a 6 seater as well as a 7 seater. In addition to the features on Scorpio, the XUV will also get ADAS radar based autonomous features like automatic parking. It will also get panoramic sunroof, largest touchscreen in segment along with digital infotainment cluster.

Engine options on offer will be same as the one’s on offer with current Thar – 2 liter petrol and 2.2 liter diesel. But compared to Thar, the engines which will be on offer with XUV500 / Scorpio 2021, will be tuned to deliver more power and torque. Transmission options will include 6 speed MT as well as 6 speed AT. It will be offered as 4×2 as well as 4×4 / AWD.

Thar Update

In the spy video, you can see that there are 2 test mules of Thar as well, along with 2 test mules of XUV500 and 1 test mule of Scorpio. With the Thar already launched, Mahindra continues to test the Thar extensively. Along with the new grille, the Thar test mule is also seen with a slightly different hard top.

This could be the removable hard top variant, which is expected to be launched later this year. Jeep Wrangler also comes with a removable hard top variant. Once launched, this new Thar variant will be even more expensive than the current hard top variant of Thar.