2021 Mahindra Supro Profit Truck Range Launch Price Rs 5.40 L Onwards

The Supro range also offers vans for passenger movements that are available in 10-seater options in semi-hardtop and hardtop versions

Mahindra has launched its new range of small commercial vehicles called Supro Profit Trucks. It has been developed and based on the tried and tested Supro platform. The Supro range of small trucks has been offered in two derivatives- Mini and Maxi with prices starting at Rs 5.40 lakh and Rs 6.22 lakh (Ex-showroom) respectively.

The company claims that this new range of cargo mover is affordable, more powerful, and boasts a greater payload capacity. It also claims higher fuel efficiency which ensures higher profit to the owners. Supro range of trucks is offered with a class-leading warranty of 3 years/80,000km (whichever is earlier).

Commenting on the launch, Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “The Supro has become one of the preferred small commercial vehicle platforms for our customers, given its efficiency and engineering capabilities. With the launch of the New Supro Profit Truck, we have significantly enhanced the product proposition by focusing on customers’ profitability.”

Built at Mahindra’s Chakan-based manufacturing facility near Pune, Supro platform has undergone rigorous and full test cycle runs and has been validated on all performance, safety and reliability parameters. The architecture offers a wide range of passenger and cargo vehicles with eight offerings in different body forms and engine options catering to varied customer segments. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video by Usha Ki Kiran below.

Supro Mini Specs

Starting with Mini, the base version of Supro Profit is powered by a 909cc two-cylinder direct injection diesel motor which produces 26 bhp and 55 Nm of peak torque. This unit is mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox. It is also offered in two drive modes- Power and Eco and offers a class-leading mileage of 23.30 kmpl.

It is also offered with a CNG powertrain which interestingly produces a greater output of 27 bhp and 60 Nm of peak torque. Supro Mini rides on 13-inch wheels and offers a ground clearance of 170mm. In addition, it offers a payload capacity of 750kg.

Supro Maxi Specs

Supro Maxi, on the other hand, rides on bigger 14-inch wheels and offers a higher ground clearance of 196mm. Also, it offers a greater payload capacity of 1040kg. Cargo variants of Supro are available with deck lengths of 7.5 feet (Mini) and 8.2 feet (Maxi) as well as in Cabin-Body-Chassis (CBC) form.

Supro Maxi also offers a more powerful Direct Injection (DI) turbo diesel engine that delivers a superior output of 47 bhp and 100 Nm of peak torque. This motor returns fuel efficiency figures of 21.94 kmpl. This unit is also mated to a 4-speed gearbox. Unlike Mini, Supro Maxi isn’t offered a CNG option.