Launched last year in October, 2nd gen Thar was the biggest success story of 2020 in India’s automotive space

Thar’s popularity continues to soar with bookings of more than 50k units. Some variants of Thar are booked for entire 2021. Even though Mahindra has ramped up production, customers still need to wait months to get delivery. 2nd gen Thar’s success can be attributed to its bold exteriors, new features, range of creature comforts, enhanced off-roading capabilities and new engine options.

However, if you ask folks at India’s leading car customization company DC2 Design, they might tell you that there’s always scope to make things better. As an example, DC2 Design team has come up with 6×6 version of Thar. It is to note that this is not a mere concept created for publicity. Thar 6×6 can be in your garage, but it won’t be cheap.

Mahindra Thar 6×6 customization details

Although the core silhouette of Thar 6×6 looks familiar to the standard model, almost all body panels are customized units. Edges have been rounded off for a smoother, aerodynamic look and feel.

Windshield, door windows and roof have been seamlessly integrated in a U-shaped design format. DC will keep this design as standard for all orders. However, customers can choose from multiple colour options and trims.

To accommodate a new third axle, the chassis has been extended using outriggers. Even though the body panels have been redesigned, the vehicle does not lose its off-roading capabilities. The overhangs have been kept short, which help match the approach and departure angles of standard Thar. According to DC, modified Thar 6×6 can carry a payload of up to one ton.

Mahindra Thar 6×6 powertrain

For customers in India, Thar 6×6 will continue using the same powertrain options as available with standard Thar. According to DC, the company is primarily targeting the Indian diaspora living in countries like UK. In overseas markets, Thar 6×6 could get a 4.0-litre Ford engine mated to an 8-speed transmission.

For building Thar 6×6, any of the existing variants of Thar can be used. Once an order is placed, it will take around 120 days to complete the project.

Mahindra Thar 6×6 cost

Price quoted for converting standard Thar to 6×6 is Rs 55 lakh. Add GST of 28% and the overall cost rises to more than 70 lakh. Moreover, you will have to first purchase a new Thar that you need to give to DC for customization. That makes it pretty close to Jeep Gladiator 6×6, which is available at a starting price of USD 132,000 (approx. Rs 99 lakh).

Another challenge for customers in India will be to get RTO approval for Thar 6×6. DC will begin work on the project only after all legal approvals are received.