Mahindra Thar Diesel Recalled Due To Faulty Camshafts – 1,577 Units Affected

Mahindra dealers are calling Thar diesel owners and asking them to bring the car to service center

For the past few days, Mahindra dealers have been busy calling the owners of Thar SUV. Select Thar owners had updated this detail on social media groups. As per that, the call was being made by dealers, who were requesting owners to get the car to the service station for two days.

When asked for what reason, dealer stated that the camshaft was faulty. It appears, that this is part of a voluntary recall of New Thar which Mahindra is currently carrying out. As per the update, a total of 1,577 units of Mahindra Thar SUVs have been affected by this recall.

Only the Thar SUVs which were manufactured from 7th Sep to 25th Dec 2020 have been recalled. Till Dec 2020, Mahindra had dispatched about 5,100 units of Thar petrol and diesel SUVs across India. Of these, now 1,577 diesel Thar’s have been recalled. Petrol Thar has not been affected by this recall.

Owner notices improvements post recall

One of the Mahindra Thar diesel SUV owner, who had already taken his car to the dealer for the recall, has posted update stating that he has noticed some change in the SUVs performance post the faulty camshaft was fixed. For 1, the engine has now become smoother. 2, pickup has increased. 3, mileage has increased. Hat tip to Neelesh Bajaj for the update.

Mahindra Thar LX Most In Demand

Over 50 percent of total booking have been for the Thar LX variant with an automatic gearbox. This was specially so after Mahindra discontinued the entry level AX variant for its side facing seats which could accommodate 6 persons. LX and AX(O) variants come with front facing seats.

What is it that makes the new gen Mahindra Thar such a success? It could be the fact that it is positioned on a brand new platform. It gets increased dimensions and boasts of a sporty exterior with a well appointed interior design with upmarket features. The off roader has also safer than its predecessor having received 4 stars in adult occupant and child occupant protection from GLOBAL NCAP and meeting UN 95 side impact regulations and acing the latest round of crash test norms under the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign.

Mahindra Thar Engine Specs

Mahindra Thar is powered by a 2.2 liter mHawk, 4 cylinder diesel engine that makes 132 hp power and 300 Nm torque. It also gets a 2.0 liter mStallion, 4 cylinder, direct injection turbo petrol engine that offers 152 hp and 300 Nm in manual going up to 320 Nm in automatic. 4 wheel drive is offered as standard across range.

Mahindra Thar sees no direct competition in India as on date but will soon have to contend with the new Force Gurkha and Maruti Jimny once these are launched.

Mahindra will add to its portfolio with the new Mahindra XUV500 and Scorpio set for launch later this year. The company has announced that the XUV500 will be launched first while the Scorpio is yet in advanced stages of development. Both will receive new platforms and engine lineup.