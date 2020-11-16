2020 Mahindra Thar has already been launched – Now a slightly updated 2021 Thar has been spied testing

Literally every other day we have some new development regarding the new Mahindra Thar. The SUV has received an overwhelming response from all quarters and that has led to a monumental number of bookings. While it testifies Thar’s popularity, it is also a big point of concern for the manufacturer.

At a time when there is a lot of focus on the timely delivery of the new Thar, R&D team at Mahindra continues to test the new generation Thar in various parts of the country. At this rate, it is very much possible that Mahindra Thar could claim the record of being the most tested vehicle.

2021 Mahindra Thar Updates

Speaking about the latest Thar spy shots, these feature the original Thar grille design. Or something that is pretty close to the original, unlike what is being offered with the already launch Thar. Apart from that, the front seems to have no other change. The headlights continue to be halogen while the LED DRLs are same on board the updated 2021 Mahindra Thar.

At the rear, you will notice that the 4×4 badge has now been applied on the lower right side, next to the spare wheel. In the current Thar, there is no 4×4 badge at the rear. 2020 Thar gets 4×4 badge on the side, while the 2021 Thar gets it at the rear as well. Another new sticker that can be seen is the famous Mahindra anthem – ‘Live Young Live Free‘. This can be seen on the rear windshield of 2021 Thar.

Thar Powertrain Details

Mahindra Thar is offered with two powertrain options- a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine. The former puts out 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque whereas the latter generates 150 bhp and 300 Nm (320 Nm for AT) of peak torque. Both units are either paired by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Same unit will power the updated 2021 Thar next year.

Features, Variants and Colour Options

The 2020 Mahindra Thar, rolled out on 2nd October marks the company’s 75th Anniversary. It is presented in two variants of AX (adventure) series and LX (lifestyle) series in petrol and diesel engine options and pricing ranges between Rs.9.80-13.75 lakhs. With base variants no longer on offer for booking, prices now effectively start at about Rs 12 lakh.

The new Thar gets 6 exterior colour options of Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, Rocky Beige, and Aquamarine and updated features which contribute to better off roading performance.

The SUV gets a 42 degree approach angle and 27 decree ramp over angle along with 37 degree departure angle. Ground clearance is at 225mm while the new Thar gets fitted with all terrain tyres which are the largest in its segment. It also receives independent front and multi link rear suspension, mechanical locking differentials and shift on fly 4×4 manual shift transfer case along with water wading depth is at 650mmm.