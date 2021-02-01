2021 Mahindra TUV300 Facelift Spied With Bolero NEO Badge During TVC Shoot

Mahindra TUV300 is slated to be given a mid-life make-over once again as it hopes to garner some attention of buyers

The TUV300 from Mahindra hasn’t been able to have a pull towards prospective buyers for many reasons. Caught between whether its an SUV or MUV, the TUV300 hasn’t had the best of runs in the Indian market ever since it was introduced in September 2015. It was Mahindra’s first venture into the sub-4 metre category.

The TUV300 was later dished out of the category since the arrival of XUV300 due to its awkward design. The bigger TUV300 Plus later joined the scheme of things in 2018 and it too shared the same fate as its younger sibling. The model went off sale last year after the automotive industry upgraded to BS6 emission norms.

TUV300 Facelift To Launch As Bolero Neo?

Some even believed that the model has been discontinued altogether but the rumours were put to rest after it was spotted testing under heavy camouflage a few months ago. Now first undisguised spy shots have emerged, up the facelifted TUV300, which was on shoot at an off-road location on Malshej Ghat in Maharashtra.

The car spotted, looks like TUV300, which has been discontinued since BS6 norms were implemented. The car was wearing Bolero Neo badge. It is believed that the homegrown utility vehicles manufacturer is planning to launch a facelifted version of the SUV in the coming days. This can be confirmed from the latest images that have surfaced online.

Updated Design

Latest images leaked on the internet shows the new TUV300 with considerable design updates. The most noticeable aspect seen is the updated silhouette looks sharper. Plus the extended rear overhang with a sloping D-pillar makes it look more like an old-school station wagon.

The front end of the car has also been redesigned with a new grille design showcasing three vertical slats on either side of the Mahindra logo. The front bumper also gets reconfigured with wider air intakes of honeycomb mesh style.

The fog lamp cluster has been repositioned too in a horizontal direction. The rear is also set to feature a reworked tail lamp cluster and bumper. Further details will be visible with a clearer image.

Interiors are also expected to be upgraded with better quality upholsteries and reconfigured dash layout. The high-spec trims are expected to come with a new infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Powertrain, Transmission Options

Coming to its engine specs, the TUV300 was powered by a BS4 compliant 1.5-litre three-cylinder mHawk diesel. This unit churned out 100 bhp at 3,750 rpm and 240 Nm of peak torque delivered at a range of 1,600 rpm and 2,800 rpm. This engine was linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard with the option of a 5-speed AMT. Whether there is an addition of a petrol engine is yet to be seen.

