2021 Mahindra XUV500 To Get Tesla-Like Advanced Electronic Features

2021 Mahindra XUV500 Render

2021 Mahindra XUV500 will come with features that have never been offered on an Indian car before

With increasing preference for high-tech features, carmakers are working hard to fulfil evolving customer needs and expectations. Recent trends indicate that cars with advanced features quickly emerge as favourites. Some examples include the likes of Hyundai Venue, Kia Seltos, new Creta, Kia Sonet and MG Hector.

With these factors in mind, Mahindra is also supposedly working on a range of advanced electronic features – which have never been offered in a car in India before, but are seen in cars like the new gen Mercedes S Class and the Tesla electric cars. Next-gen XUV500 will be the first product to get these updates.

It is to note that the new features are in development and evaluation phase and not all of them will make it to production stage. But it is likely that Mahindra will be using / installing all these features in their upcoming cars over the next few years.

Next-gen XUV500 new electronic features

One of the systems being tested is a hi-tech radar unit that has the ability to spot potholes. While it seems like a good idea, it would be incomplete without an autonomous driving system. If the system just issues an alert for the driver to change course, it would be more of a distraction. It is unlikely that the driver would be able to take action in a timely manner.

2021 Mahindra XUV500 Touchscreen will be the largest to be seen on Indian car

Also, alerts can create panic and lead to hasty decisions. The system would work much better if the vehicle is equipped with autonomous driving tech that can take decisions independently, quickly and safely after evaluating all variables such as traffic, speed, driving conditions, etc.

Another system reportedly under development is autonomous braking. While this is not new in the auto industry, it will surely be a first in India’s midsize SUV segment. However, its worth will depend on how well the system works.

As of now, even the world’s leading autonomous technology companies continue to face teething troubles with their respective creations. Launching autonomous tech in India will present significant challenges, as things are quite disorganized at the street level.

A new feature that could make its way to production stage is eyelid tracking mechanism. This will essentially detect signs of sleepiness and alert the driver with a voice message. Several other automakers and tech firms are also working to perfect this feature that has the potential to save lives.

Another practical and implementable feature under development is a 3D panoramic vision. This will allow the diver to get a clear idea about the car’s immediate surroundings. Next-gen XUV500 could also get an automatic climate control system that can follow pre-set preferences saved on the user’s smartphone.

Next-gen XUV500 engine options

Next-gen XUV500 will be offered with both diesel and petrol engine. It will get the new 2.2-litre diesel motor and a new 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine from Thar, but with more power and torque output. Transmission options will include both manual and 6-speed automatic.

Source

