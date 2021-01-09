2021 Mahindra XUV500 Interiors Spied In Detail – 3rd Row Gets Adjustable Headrest

Upon its arrival, the new Mahindra XUV500 will take on the likes of Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Hyundai’s seven-seater Creta

The new generation Mahindra XUV500 is definitely one of the most talked about cars in recent times in India. The upcoming SUV has had its fair share of limelight to go along with numerous delays in its launch primarily thanks to the outbreak of Covid-19. Going by recent activities of pre-launch road testing, we can assume that it has reached the final stages of its development.

On multiple occasions, the new XUV500 has been spotted testing across various parts of the country, revealing some new information about the mid-premium crossover. In another instance, the SUV has been spotted testing in Bangalore – Pune highway recently by automotive enthusiast Pranav Naresh.

Interior Details

The latest set of spy shots give a clearer vision of the interior of its cabin and as reported previously it is a much premium affair than the current-gen model on sale. The highlight being the completely redesigned dashboard thanks to the Mercedes-style dual-screen setup of an infotainment system and digital instrument cluster.

It also gets a revamped centre console with the gear lever, a knob for either controlling the infotainment unit or multiple drive/ESP modes and a cubby hole. The latest images show a conventional spring-loaded handbrake.

There is a fair bit of chrome around AC vents, centre console, steering mounted controls and the knurled knobs on dashboard and centre console. The interiors put up a nice contrasting with its dual-tone theme.

It gets an all-black dashboard with cream coloured upholstery. Although we expect Mahindra to offer multiple interior colour schemes depending on its variants.

Exterior Styling

As far as exterior is concerned, it will flaunt a revised grille with rectangular LED headlamps with boomerang-shaped LED DRLs. At rear, the images show the test mule carrying auxiliary taillamps.

From sides, the new XUV500 is visibly larger than the current model with a longer rear overhang which would mean more room for third-row passengers. Alloy wheel designs have remained consistent as Mahindra continues to test it with 18-inch 10-spoke alloys.

The new XUV500 has done away with claw-style door handles in favour of conventional grab and pull-type handles. Higher variants of the SUV may also feature a panoramic sunroof. It is also expected to sit a little bit taller than the previous-gen model but we can confirm it only after getting to know its dimensions.

Powertrain & Transmission

In terms of its powertrain, the new-gen XUV500 will be offered with two engine options- a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol unit. The former will be good enough for 180 bhp while the latter could generate up to 190 horses. Transmission duties will be handled by either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.