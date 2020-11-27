2021 Mahindra XUV500 Large Touchreen Spied Again – New Details

All set for launch in first half of 2021, here are the latest spy shots of new gen Mahindra XUV500

One of the most awaited launch of 2021 will be the second generation Mahindra XUV500. While earlier reports had suggested that it would make its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo, however, that did not happen. Current expectation is that Mahindra shall unveil the SUV sometime in the last quarter of FY 20-21.

In the meanwhile, multiple spyshots of the SUV have been pouring in on the internet. Till now, the spyshots have revealed the overall profile, some details of the interiors and a basic idea of what kind of equipment levels shall one expect. Now folks at Indian Car Fundamentals have gotten their hands on the latest spy shots of dashboard.

New Spy Shots

These are probably the first photos which have captured the touchscreen while it is active. Earlier spy shots of 2021 XUV500’s touchscreen were clicked when the unit was off. The new spy shots show that one half of the touchscreen will be used for display of infotainment / access car settings or change them while the other half on the driver side, will display info like speed, gear engaged, fuel level, etc.

There is no analog display, all info is via digital display. There also seems to be a presence of HUD – head-up display. Hat tip to Cruise Control for sharing this video. Take a look at the video below, which shows the test mule in action.

Other highlights

Earlier spy shots have revealed the headlamp design in detail. Mahindra will be employing a designer 10-spoke design for the alloys. 18/19-inch wheels are expected to be on offer, based upon the choice of the variant.

Also, the spyshots revealed what looks like a panoramic sunroof. While we can’t confirm, but considering the fact that XUV500 has always been a feature loaded product, it is safe to presume that Mahindra will be offering a panoramic sunroof on the top-end variants at least.

Powertrain

Under the hood, Mahindra will be offering two engine options on the second gen XUV500 right from the start. These would include an updated version of the mHawk diesel motor which will be dishing out more power and torque than the one which is on sale currently. Additionally, there will be a new mStallion petrol motor which will be on offer as well. Both, MT & AT are expected to be on offer along with AWD options on select trims.

Once launched, the second generation XUV 500 will land up competing with the likes of Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass, MG Hector (both, standard and Hector Plus) and upcoming 7-seater version of Hyundai Creta. Pricing is expected to start around the INR 13 lakh mark and the top-end XUV 500 (AWD and AT included) could land up costing somewhere around INR 20-22 lakhs.

