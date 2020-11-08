2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spied Up Close – LED DRLs, Headlamps, Sunroof

The full LED headlamp clusters conform to Mahindra’s current design philosophy

The next generation Mahindra XUV500 has been busy undergoing final stages of validation process and spyshots keep pouring in. The latest set of spyshots, the clearest yet, give us a close look at a camouflaged production ready prototype. The headlamp and taillight cavities have finally been filled with proper elements. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Praveen for sharing these spy shots.

As expected, the 2021 Mahindra XUV500 features the brand’s new lighting signature which was debuted by the XUV300. The rectangular headlamps run down to form a boomerang shaped DRLs. The full LED cluster has a prominent say in the premium crossover’s road presence.

While the outgoing car has a bulbous front end with rounded edges, the new car has taut surfaces and a sleeker appearance. In profile, the 2021 XUV500 has familiar lines but it is noticeably longer than its predecessor. The rear haunches have been redesigned to accommodate the additional length.

The rear is not visible in these spyshots but previous ones indicated that the SUV will sport a revamped design with new windshield, LED combination lamps and a tailgate with neat surfaces. The particular prototype belongs to the high-end trim and features a panoramic sunroof.

Interior and equipment

Mahindra is known for upping the ante with its new products and the XUV500 is not any different. Top-end variants of the next gen model will be equipped with a single-piece display which will double up as both instrument panel as well as touchscreen infotainment system. The new interior design and layout also accommodates a neat center console with toggle switches, automatic climate control, electronic parking brake and so on.

With the competition in the premium crossover segment getting intense by the day, expect Mahindra not to hold back on the equipment list. From powered front seats to dual-zone climate control, the new XUV500 should have it all.

Powertrain

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 is reported to be equipped with a brand new set of petrol and diesel engines. The entry-level models may continue to use the existing BS6-compliant 2.2-liter diesel motor but the higher variants are expected to benefit from an all-new 2.0-liter turbo diesel motor producing around 180 hp and the 2.0-liter mStallion turbocharged petrol motor that debuted in the Thar (in a higher state of tune).

The new Mahindra XUV500 is slated to be launched in the first half of 2021. Mahindra has been witnessing a steady erosion of its market share in the highly competitive UV segment in the country. The upcoming premium crossover shoulders the responsibility of being a game changer, just like its predecessor.