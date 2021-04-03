2021 Mahindra XUV500 Mid Variant With Smaller Touchscreen Spied

Scheduled to arrive late last year or in early 2021, launch date of the XUV500 has now been pushed towards the end of Q2 2021

The next gen Mahindra XUV500, a highly anticipated SUV, was supposed to launch in India sometime at the end of 2020 but was delayed to early 2021 for various reasons. Unconfirmed reports now state that launch date has been delayed once again, this time to September 2021 with deliveries to commence from November.

Though the actual reason of delay has not been revealed, the COVID 19 pandemic coupled with the acute shortage of semi-conductor chip sets could be a reason. This is a global issue being faced by all automakers over the past several months as all cars now depend on computers to control various factors.

Mahindra testing the next-gen XUV500

The current XUV500 on sale in India has been recording low sales as it is facing stiff competition in the segment from new comers such as the Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus. Launch of new gen XUV500 is expected to bring back lost sales for Mahindra. 2021 XUV500 is currently being tested and has been spied regularly by automotive enthusiasts.

New XUV500 will retain its Cheetah inspired facade. On the outside, one can notice the new bonnet design, revised headlights, LED tail lamps and a new front grille. The upcoming new gen SUV will also sport a larger footprint over the outgoing model allowing for added interior space especially in the second and third rows. It will ride on new alloy wheels as a part of the update with single tone and dual tone colours depending on variant.

The SUV will be offered in a 6/7 seater configuration with the 6 seater receiving captain seats in the second row. With the interiors done up in a black and beige colour scheme, it will get a leather wrapped dashboard and faux wood inserts on doors while advanced features such with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and connected car technology will be a part of the updates.

The 2021 XUV500 top variant will sport a fully digital instrument cluster, power adjustable driver seat with memory function, a large touchscreen infotainment system and a new multi-function flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls. Other features will also include wireless charging facilities, automatic climate control and rear AC vents.

Mid variants will also feature a touchscreen infotainment system, but will be smaller in size. The instrument cluster will be analogue in mid and base variants, as can be seen in the latest spy shots.

Mahindra XUV500 Engine Options

The next gen Mahindra XUV500 will be offered in two engine options. These are likely going to be 2.0 liter 190 hp mStallion turbo petrol engine and a 2.2 liter 180 hp mHawk diesel engine. The engine will get mated to 6 speed manual and 6 speed torque converter automatic transmissions. Unlike rivals, which are only offered in 2WD, XUV500 is expected to be offered in both 2WD and AWD formats.

No price indications have been revealed as on date but a price bracket between Rs.12-20 lakhs is what is estimated. Once launched, the new XUV500 will take on newcomers such as the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and the soon to be launched Hyundai Alcazar.