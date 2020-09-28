2021 Mahindra XUV500 New Gen Render Based On Latest Spyshots

The new XUV500 will be pitted against MG Hector Plus, Tata Gravitas and upcoming Hyundai Creta 7-seater

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 prototypes are gradually starting to take the production form as shown by our recent spyshots. The plastic components of the front fascia seem to be based on the next generation crossover’s finalized design. Our design specialist Pratyush Rout went back to the drawing board to fine tune his earlier design based on the new intel and here is how it looks.

2021 Mahindra XUV500 – Exterior styling

For starters, the 2021 Mahindra XUV500’s design no longer seems to be inspired by the cheetah. Instead, it comply’s with the UV specialists new family look with clean surfaces. The lighting signature with boomerang-shaped LED DRLs look a bit Peugeot-ish but it gels well with prominent sevel-slat grille and wide secondary airdam. The higher variants are expected to be equipped with full LED headlamps.

The prototypes certainly look longer than the existing XUV500. While the camouflage hides the rear three quarter panels, we can expect heavily redesigned daylight opening and a fresh C-pillar and rear windshield design.

The third row passengers are going to reap the maximum benefit of additional length. The test mules continue to sport pre-production panels and lights at the rear, so we don’t have a clear idea yet on how the final version will look like.

Cabin

2021 Mahindra XUV500 has absolutely nothing in common with its predecessor when it comes to interior. The dashboard layout is all-new with low-mounted center AC vents, a wider touchscreen infotainment system, flatter panels, silver-black color theme, new instrument console with larger MID and a flat-bottomed steering wheel. The front seats appear to have improved comfort levels. We hope the overall quality levels on the materials used on the inside are improved compared to the current model.

New petrol and diesel engines

The new gen Mahindra XUV500’s upgraded monocoque is expected to offer weight reduction and rigidity gains. It is being reported that the upcoming mid-premium 7-seater will debut a new 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine. The 2.0-liter turbo petrol which debuted on board the new Thar is also expected to join the new XUV500’s powertrain lineup. Both motors are estimated to a power output in the vicinity of 180 hp. While a 6-speed manual transmission is most likely to be the standard fitment, there will also be an automatic option. Fully loaded variants will also offer AWD.

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 is slated to be introduced sometime in the first half of next year. It will shoulder the responsibility of taking Mahindra back to the forefront of the nation’s UV market.