2021 Mahindra XUV500 Petrol Variant Spied – New Spy Shots Of Dashboard

New-gen Mahindra XUV500 with Petrol sticker on the fuel tank lid has been spied near Pune

New generation Mahindra XUV500 has been spied once again. The highly anticipated SUV has been in development for a long time and has been spotted testing on roads for well over 2 years now. Even as the launch nears, test prototypes of the upcoming SUV keep getting spied through public lenses with new details being revealed every other time.

In the latest set of spy shots of a mule spotted testing in Kandivali, Mumbai, gives out details of its cabin interiors. While this is not the first time that the SUV’s interiors have come to light, it is the first time we get to see the actual layout of the driver’s instrument cluster placed behind the new multifunction steering wheel.

Interior Details

The touchscreen infotainment system sits right beside the fully digital instrument cluster on the same housing. There is a gap between the two consoles and it will be interesting to see which feature occupies that space. Coming back to the instrument cluster, it comprises a tachometer on the right side and a speedometer on left side. Earlier spy shots have revealed details about the dashboard and centre console.

Central air-con vents take centre stage below the central touchscreen infotainment unit that features chrome surrounds and so do the controls mounted on steering wheels. This particular prototype receives a manual handbrake lever and fairly large armrests for driver and front passenger. Other notable highlights from the interior include new door handles and reading lamps at front.

Exterior Highlights & Specifications

From its exterior looks, the prototype looks very similar to previous test mules, however, the J-shaped LED DRLs below the front projector headlamps are missing as the area is wrapped under camouflage. Mahindra might have redesigned the headlight setup or offering different setups on different variants.

It gets conventional pull-out door handles instead of claw-shaped ones in the current model. Going by the way it operates, it won’t be a surprise if Mahindra offers a fingerprint scanner on the underside of the handles.

As mentioned previously, the new XUV500 seems to have grown in dimensions which should translate to improved interior space. It rides on 18-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels. Other notable exterior details include a sloping roofline, rear windscreen wiper, roof-mounted spoiler, roof rails and shark-fin antenna.

Speaking of its powertrain, the new-gen XUV500 is expected to be offered with two engine options- a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol mill. Both units are likely to receive two transmission options- a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. AWD setup is also expected to be on offer in select variants.

Delay in launch of new XUV500, Scorpio

Launch of the upcoming 2021 XUV500 and new-gen Scorpio might be delayed due to the shortage of semiconductor chips currently across the globe. Semiconductor chips are used for manufacturing a vehicle’s Electronic Control Unit and various other electronic aids present in moderns cars.

Over the past few months, the automotive industry is facing a worldwide shortage of semiconductor computer chips. this has impacted several car manufacturers across the world and disrupted the automotive industry’s supply chain. Mahindra is expecting this shortage to extend up to the second quarter of 2021 which would take longer for electronic components to be manufactured in time.