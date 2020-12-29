2021 Mahindra XUV500 Side View Detailed In New Spy Shots – Spied Along With Thar

All set for India launch by March / April 2021, the new gen XUV500 production ready test mule has been spied again

Existing Mahindra XUV500 is facing tough competition from new entrants such as Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and MG Hector. This has resulted in significant erosion in sales. As rivals appear to be ahead in terms of design and features, Mahindra is working to ensure that new XUV500 remains relevant to evolving customer expectations.

Next-gen XUV500 will come with revamped exteriors, advanced features and new engine options. Automotive enthusiast Sowhar has managed to click latest spy shots of the 2021 XUV500, while it was on test near Coimbatore. Along with the XUV, there was also the Thar, which was on test.

Design

2nd Gen Mahindra XUV500 will come with trendy design and styling, some of which is expected to be borrowed from Mahindra Funster concept electric car. It may be recalled that Funster was showcased at 2020 Auto Expo earlier this year.

Although no timeline has been announced for launch of Funster, it does provide a glimpse of Mahindra’s evolved design language. Funster’s design and styling can also be used for other Mahindra cars in the future. Based on an entirely new C-Platform, Funster is distinguishable by its three barrel full-LED headlamps, inverted L-shaped DRL, virtual grille, illuminated ‘Funster’ badge, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

On the inside, new Mahindra XUV500 will come with a redesigned dashboard, featuring a large touchscreen infotainment system, semi-digital instrument cluster with analogue tachometer and speedometer, capacitive touch buttons for AC, flat bottomed steering wheel for a sportier look, steering mounted controls, fabric seats, cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity, and rear AC vents.

The SUV will also be getting an electric panoramic sunroof. In terms of safety, new XUV500 will be equipped with a range of features including 6 airbags, hill assist and ABS with EBD. It is likely that Mahindra will also be adding some internet connected smart features, which have become highly desirable among consumers. It will also get ADAS features.

Engines

New XUV500 will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. It will be getting the new 2.2-litre diesel engine that is BS6 compliant and capable of generating max power of about 190 hp. Petrol variant will be using the new 2.0-litre mStallion TGDI petrol engine that was showcased at 2020 Auto Expo. The engine is expected to deliver 190hp as well. Transmission is via 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT (from Aisin).

These are the same engine options which are on offer with new Thar. They will also power the next gen Scorpio, which is likely to be christened as ScorpioN or Scorpio Sting.