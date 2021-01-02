2021 Mahindra XUV500 Sunroof Spied In New Spy Shots

Spy shots of the new gen 2021 Mahindra XUV500 continue to pour in on Rushlane Spylane

Last year, Mahindra confirmed launch of new gen models for Scorpio, Thar and XUV500. While the Thar has been successfully launched in India, the pandemic situation has delayed the other two. Now slated for an early 2021 launch, the Mahindra XUV500 has been spied on test once again. The XUV500 will launch first following which the new gen Scorpio will also be introduced.

Latest spy images of 2021 Mahindra XUV500 SUV are credit to automotive enthusiasts Antony and Gaurav, who have shared their images via Rushlane Spylane. These are also the first images where we get a clearer look at the panoramic sunroof of the 2021 XUV500.

Design Updates

Compared to the current XUV500, the new gen will be a completely new design. It will be bigger in size, bigger in space on the inside too. In the front, it will have large C shaped LED DRLs on either side, inside which projector LED lights will be housed. In the center will be the signature Mahindra grille and in the middle of that, will be the new Mahindra logo, which will also make its debut along with the car.

The front grille gets vertical chrome slats for a more premium stance. It will be offered with new alloys, both in single tone as well as dual tone for top variants. It gets flush type door handles, while at the rear are large LED tail lights along.

Interiors and Engine Specs

Design updates will also be seen in the interior of the new XUV500 with new twin digital displays for the touchscreen infotainment system and instrument cluster. Features will also include wireless charging, connected car technology, Level 1 autonomous driver assistance technology and a panoramic sunroof. Rear AC vents and automatic climate control could also be a part of its updated features.

Engine specifications on the new XUV500 will see two engine options. The 2.2 liter, 4 cylinder turbocharged mHawk diesel engine will be offered with added power and torque over that seen on the current model.

A new 2.0 liter, 4 cylinder turbocharged mStallion petrol engine will also be on offer with both engines mated to manual and automatic transmission options with AWD on top spec variants. Expect engine output in the range of 190 hp.

Competition to the next gen Mahindra XUV500, which will be a 7 seater SUV will come from the new MG Hector Plus and upcoming SUVs such as the Tata Gravitas and Hyundai Creta 7 seater. Prices are expected to start from Rs 13 lakhs for the base variant going up to Rs 20 lakhs for the top-end XUV500 with automatic transmission and all wheel drive option.