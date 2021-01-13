2021 Mahindra XUV500 Massive Sunroof – Spied Again

2021 Mahindra XUV500 is expected to come with one of the largest ever sunroof fitted inside an Indian car

As its launch nears, more details are emerging about all-new Mahindra XUV500. It is expected to get a range of updates including visual enhancements and hi-tech features.

New Spy Video

In the latest spy video, credit to Instagram account the_spy_autonews, one can clearly see the panoramic sunroof on offer with the upcoming XUV500. Talking about design, in the front, updates have been provided to the headlamps, LED DRLs, grille, air dam, bonnet and ORVMs.

The updated grille gets vertical slats, which significantly enhances the dominating persona of the SUV. The design of the headlamps and LED DRLs appears to be inspired from some of the new Renault cars in Europe. The size is larger in comparison, which add the right amount of sportiness to the SUV.

Other highlights in the front include – airdam has been given a sleeker makeover and it also gets sharp notches at the edges. The bonnet has been updated with subtle, elegant creases that make the front section a lot prettier. On the sides, turn indicators have been added to the ORVMs.

New XUV500 engine options

Next-gen XUV500 will be borrowing its powertrain from all-new Thar. However, power and torque output will be higher on new XUV500. On Thar, the 2.0 litre mStallion TGDi petrol motor is capable of delivering 150 bhp of max power at 5000 rpm and 300 Nm of max torque at 1250-3000 rpm. The 2.2 litre mHawk diesel motor makes 130 bhp / 300 Nm. On next-gen XUV500, power output could be around 185 bhp. Transmission option will include both manual and automatic.

Mahindra could launch several first-in-segment features with new XUV500 such as a radar system that detects potholes, autonomous braking, and driver eyelid tracking to detect signs of sleepiness.

The SUV could also get 3D panoramic vision that provides the driver a comprehensive view of the car’s immediate surroundings. A multi-zone climate control unit is also in the works, which can be accessed via smartphone app. Take a look at the spy video below.

Mahindra Ford’s Journey

After a swift break-up with Ford, Mahindra is now planning to go back to basics and intends to focus on its core area of specialization, which happen to be SUVs. As per a latest report, after the announcement of break-up with Ford, Mahindra’s deputy Managing Director, Anish Shah stated that Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd will focus on developing its core portfolio of sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) and their electric versions.

It is to be noted that Mahindra and Ford had planned on a JV in India which would have seen the two firms collaborating on their SUVs, EVs, manufacturing and even exports. Mahindra had planned to invest around 30 billion rupees ($410.68 million) in the JV, however due to the ongoing pandemic, both firms mutually decided to end the project.

The decision was taken as both parties didn’t find the JV profitable enough considering the unpredictable post-pandemic global economic outlook. Mahindra has further stated that it still will be open to collaborations with Ford in the future, at an appropriate time in the future. Coincidentally, it is the second time that a Ford-Mahindra collaboration has closed.