2021 Maruti Brezza CNG Engine Specs Leak – To Rival Upcoming Nexon CNG

Apart from Maruti, Tata is also planning to launch Nexon CNG – Both these sub 4m SUVs are expected to launch in CNG format in the coming months

With fuel prices on the rise, and Maruti not having a diesel option to offer – CNG is where Maruti is focusing on. Maruti Suzuki is currently working on expanding its S-CNG lineup with models such as Swift and Dzire. Both these cars have been spied in its CNG avatar on public roads and are expected to be added to Maruti’s CNG car list in the coming weeks.

Vitara Brezza CNG

Maruti is also developing a CNG version of Vitara Brezza. The compact SUV is much in demand, generating an average of 12k sales every month. Adding a CNG avatar, in addition the petrol-only option currently – will be a boon for buyers. Though there are not spy shots, specs have now been leaked.

Maruti is planning to offer all models retailed by their Arena chain of dealerships with a CNG option. Currently, models such as S-Presso, Alto, WagonR, Celerio, Ertiga and Eeco are offered with a CNG powertrain option. With the addition of Swift, Dzire and Vitara Brezza all models under Arena would be available with the alternative fuel option.

CNG Specs

Coming back to the upcoming Brezza CNG, the subcompact SUV will feature the same 1.5-litre K15 naturally aspirated petrol engine. However, in the CNG-spec version power output will be slightly lower at 91 bhp at 6000rpm and 122 Nm of peak torque at 4,400rpm. In the standard version, this motor churns out 104 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. It will be coupled with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed torque converter.

The drop in power and torque figures may seem to be a spoiler for enthusiastic drivers but it won’t make much of a difference in regular driving. On the flip side though, the CNG unit will offer a higher fuel efficiency figure than its petrol counterpart. Currently, Vitara Brezza claims a mileage of 17.03 kmpl with the manual transmission and 18.76 kmpl with the automatic transmission.

As seen in other S-CNG cars from Maruti, most probably the CNG option in Vitara Brezza won’t be offered in its top-spec ZXI+ trim. Even the ZXI trim might not get the CNG option. In all likelihood, it would be offered in LXI and VXI trims. However, there is no official data to confirm the same.

Brezza Monthly Sales

Vitara Brezza once again became the highest-selling subcompact SUV in its segment last month with a total sales of 12,600 units. The SUV is also slated to receive a major upgrade early next year which is likely to incorporate an updated design and new features.

Apart from Maruti, Tata is also focusing on offering factory-fitted CNG options. Tata has plans to launch Tiago, Tigor, Altroz and Nexon with CNG in the coming year. Nexon CNG has already been spied on test near the company plant in Pune. Nexon is proving to be a new threat to Maruti Brezza’s dominance. Just last month, Nexon posted its highest ever monthly sales of over 10k units. It remains to be seen if Maruti launches first Brezza CNG or Tata launches the Nexon CNG first.

