2021 Maruti Celerio AMT Spied In New Colours – Launch Soon

Improved styling, superior comfort and enhanced driving dynamics are among the key focus areas for new Celerio

New-gen Celerio is scheduled for launch later this month. Ahead of that, some units have started arriving at dealerships for training purposes. Unofficial bookings have commenced for new Celerio for a token amount of Rs 5k – 11k, which is refundable. With the updates, new Celerio is likely to get costlier. The current model is available in the price range of Rs 4.65 lakh to Rs 6 lakh, ex-showroom.

2021 Maruti Celerio AMT styling and features

First images of the new 2021 Maruti Celerio AMT are out, thanks to gyaan_auto. Although the core silhouette looks familiar, new Maruti Celerio exteriors have undergone a major revamp. Components that are new or have been updated include the front grille, front and rear bumper, headlamps, fog lamp casing and bonnet.

Side profile looks sportier and more premium with features such as blacked-out B pillar, new flat-type door handles, and trendy alloy wheels. Doors and fenders get additional grooves, which add more character to the hatch. Tail lamps have also been updated.

Changes on the inside include an updated dashboard and centre console. Top-spec models of new Celerio will be equipped with Smartplay Studio infotainment system comprising a 7-inch touchscreen display. It will have support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other updates include improved upholstery, keyless entry, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and steering mounted audio controls.

Another key update is that new Celerio will be based on 5th gen Heartect platform. Lighter, yet stronger, Heartect platform offers multiple benefits such as improved safety, reduced vibrations and greater stability and control. It is expected that new Celerio will offer more space on the inside for all passengers.

Connectivity features offered with new Celerio will be largely the same as earlier. The Suzuki Connect platform has several useful connectivity features such as real-time vehicle tracking, geofencing, find parked car, auto alerts in case of crash, intrusion alert, tow away alert, and driving behaviour analysis.

New Celerio engine

Powering next-gen Celerio will be a new 1.0-litre K10C naturally aspirated petrol motor. It is the same capacity as existing K10B, but better in terms of performance and fuel efficiency. The new K10C is already in use with Suzuki’s cars in international markets. One of the key differences is that the new motor utilizes a patented dual-jet technology – two fuel injectors for every cylinder.

With improved combustion, users can expect higher output as well as improved fuel efficiency with the new engine. In international markets, the new engine churns out additional 1 bhp and 4 Nm. The current K10B engine generates 67 bhp of max power and 90 Nm of peak torque.

Fuel efficiency is expected to increase to around 26 kmpl. Existing Celerio has fuel efficiency of 21.63 kmpl. Transmission options are expected to be same as earlier, 5-speed manual and auto gear shift (AGS), aka AMT.

