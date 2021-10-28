2021 Maruti Celerio Latest Spy Shots Reveals New Details

2022 Maruti Celerio will be donning a completely new top hat and underpinned by a new chassis

Maruti Suzuki is busy preparing for the launch of the new generation Celerio scheduled for November 10, 2021. The hatchback has been spied testing wrapped under camouflage on numerous occasions previously and recently was spotted undisguised during a shoot of a TV commercial.

From the leaked images of the new-gen Celerio, it has already been established that the upcoming model will be a stark departure from the outgoing car. Bookings for the new Celerio have already commenced with dealerships charging a refundable token amount of anything between Rs 5,000 to Rs 11,000.

2021 Maruti Celerio Latest – New Powertrain on offer

Not just its design but the new-gen Celerio will also undergo some crucial changes underneath its skin as well. One of the most significant updates will be seen in its powertrain. The upcoming Celerio will get a new 1.0-litre K10C naturally aspirated petrol engine which will replace the outgoing K10B unit. This engine has been performing duties on multiple models across Suzuki’s international lineup.

In India, the same engine was paired with a turbocharger earlier in Baleno RS which was later discontinued. The motor comes with a dual-jet technology which made its debut on the larger 4-cylinder K12N petrol mill currently powering Baleno and Dzire. This technology has been patented by Suzuki which gets two fuel injectors per cylinder instead of one.

Benefits of the new engine

It means that each of the eight intake ports in the 16-valve engine gets its own injector instead of two intake ports having to share one injector. This results in more efficient burning of fuel which not only enhances engine output but also improves fuel efficiency. Apart from this, it also gets an improved exhaust gas recirculation system. That said, the engine remains a three-cylinder unit.

Thanks to this technology, Celerio could become the most fuel-efficient car in its segment which is expected to return figures of around 26 kmpl. Although exact output figures aren’t available, the new motor is likely to dish out a few extra horses. The current Celerio is powered by a 1.0-litre K10B motor which returns an output of 67 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque.

No 1.2-litre Petrol Engine

In overseas markets, Celerio with a K10C motor delivers an additional 1 bhp and 4 Nm. Transmission options will most likely remain similar with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT. Contrary to previous reports, the new Celerio won’t be offered with a 1.2-litre K12M naturally aspirated unit and will be offered with the K10C motor as the sole engine option.

The new-gen Celerio will be based on an upgraded fifth generation Heartect platform which underpins multiple Maruti models. More details on its specifications and features will be revealed at the time of its launch. Upon its launch, the new-gen Celerio will rival hatchbacks such as Maruti WagonR, Hyundai Santro and Tata Tiago.

SOURCE